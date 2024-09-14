The Only Murders in the Building gang have taken on perhaps their most meaningful case yet in Season 4. Charles' (Steve Martin) dear friend, Sazz (Jane Lynch), was murdered in the finale of Season 3. The trio have put together clues to discover that Sazz had been shot while standing in Charles' apartment, and then her body was put into the building's incinerator. In a gruesome twist, they find Sazz's Bulgarian joints among the ashes, confirming her grisly death. But was Sazz really the intended target, or was the killer truly aiming for Charles?

In this week's episode, the three Hollywood stars playing Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles descend on New York, eager to learn everything they can about their real-life counterparts. Zach Galifianakis begrudgingly agrees to tail Oliver, while Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy (all playing themselves) decide to follow Mabel and Charles as they hunt for clues. Although it seems, at first, like the celebrities are just going to get in the way, some of their insights do end up helping to guide the investigation in a useful direction. However, a shocking message at the end of Episode 3 could mean that the crew is in more danger than they think.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' Trio Are on the Case

Zack and Oliver are tasked with monitoring the ham radio that was found in the apartment of Dudenoff (a mysterious tenant that no one has met yet). But, they end up pawning off the task to Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) so that Oliver can give Zack the full "Oliver Putnam experience" (which includes dressing up in scarves and learning how to tell scandalous stories). Mabel decides to further investigatethe Christmas-obsessed Rudy(Kumail Nanjiani), a West Tower inhabitant who would have been able to shoot directly into Charles' apartment. Eva interferes with Mabel's plan of playing it cool, but by being kind of kooky (and rather forceful), Eva actually gets Rudy to admit that the secret he's keeping has nothing to do with Charles or with Sazz's death. The truth is that he just hates Christmas! The interrogation of Rudy not only helps to eliminate him as a suspect, but Rudy is also able to explain that the piece of silver tinsel that Mabel thought linked him to Dudenoff's apartment is not tinsel at all (since those products are highly flammable and this definitely isn't).Although Mabel is frustrated by Eva's interference, she does help Mabel put several key pieces of information together.

Charles and Eugene opt to tackle interviewing Vince (Richard Kind), another Westie resident. They are determined to get him to take off his eye patch, which they think will reveal that he doesn't have antibiotic-resistant pink eye like he claims, but rather a bruise related to the recoil from a gun. After trying to dupe him with their "revolutionary eye drops", the two funny guys resort to telling a joke and doing a spit take, in hopes that Vince will have to remove his eye patch to dry off his face. This only results in Vince punching Eugene straight in the nose. When they confess why they're actually there, Vince removes his eye patch to reveal...a seriously disgusting case of pink eye. He has been telling the truth the whole time and notes that he would never try to kill Charles. The two realize that they each thought there was a rivalry there when really the truth is that both of them are just awkward dudes. By solving this big misunderstanding, they've also successfully eliminated another Westie as a suspect. But as Eugene and Charles leave Vince's apartment, the camera pans to a framed picture of some of the Westies, only there's a person with their face scratched out (and they're holding the pig that was found in Dudenoff's apartment). Is this the famous Dudenoff or a suspect we don't know about yet?

Was That Warning Really a Threat on 'Only Murders in the Building'?

At the end of the episode, Mabel decides to squat in Dudenoff's apartment in the hopes that he'll return to face her and take it back. The trio realizes that Howard wrote down in his ham radio notes that someone said to "Meet at 445." It dawns on Mabel that this is a radio frequency, and the three try to connect with someone on the channel. A woman's voice angrily says that they shouldn't be on this frequency. They start shooting out questions, including "Who's Dudenoff?," but in a chilling response, she says that the last person who asked this many questions on the frequency (likely meaning Sazz) ended up getting themselves killed. Then she delivers a frightening and creepy warning: "Drop this, or you'll be next."

Who could this mysterious woman be? We don't even know that Dudenoff is a man, so could this be the elusive figure speaking on the radio? Is this the person crossed out in the picture in Vince's apartment? It's likely that this woman is or was a resident of the West Tower since she appears to have so many connections to the other Westies (who also use ham radios). At first, it seems like her words are meant to scare the trio. Although her advice could have been taken as a threat, there's also the possibility that the woman didn't mean it in a malicious way. Perhaps this person actually doesn't want any harm coming to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. The warning to stay off the frequency and to stop looking into Sazz's death could actually be encouragement to keep people safe. Maybe this woman knows the real killer and is trying to prevent more deaths from happening.

Of course, the Only Murders in the Building podcasters will never stop investigating. They've never let a threat or a hint of danger convince them to give up on a case. The three will, of course, continue looking into Sazz's death. It's unclear whether the Hollywood actors will stay in New York for the duration of the case, but they may keep assisting in the investigation. Even without their help, Oliver, Mabel, and Charles must dig further into the clues they still have to parse (such as the fake tinsel and Dudenoff's real identity). There seems to be a lot that the Westies are hiding, so the gang must get creative to keep sussing out the truth.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

