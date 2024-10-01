Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 6.

After multiple episodes with little progression in the murder case of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Only Murders in the Building dishes up a thrilling and unique sixth episode that adds even more layers to Season 4’s central mystery. After episode 5’s cliffhanger in which gunshots went off at the photoshoot, we pick back up to absolute chaos, and this time it’s not a fakeout like the Bev Melon (Molly Shannon) cliffhanger was in episode 4. With a new filming style, new clues, and a twist no one could have seen coming, “Blow Up” is a return to form for Only Murders in the Building.

Who Was Shot in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4?

At the end of Episode 5, the photoshoot for the Only Murders movie is interrupted by gunshots, but the credits roll before we can see who has been caught in the crossfire. Episode 6 picks up immediately from that moment, and we see all three “Oliver”s on the ground: movie Oliver, AKA Zach Galifianakis, stunt double Oliver, AKA Glenn Stubbins (Paul Rudd), and the real Oliver (Martin Short). Two out of three of the Olivers were hit, as the bullet bounced off of a metal plate in Glenn’s head and ricocheted to Zach. Thankfully, they all survive and are relatively OK, aside from being extremely shaken up and Glenn and Zach both having to go to the hospital. However, this attack seems to mean that Charles (Steve Martin) isn’t the only target anymore — and that Mabel (Selena Gomez) could be next.

This near-death experience sets into motion a bit of a panic for Oliver, who says that all he could think about as he was lying there was Loretta (Meryl Streep). He then wonders aloud why he’s not spending every moment he has left with her. He eventually decides to call her after dwelling on this for the majority of the episode, but the conversation doesn’t go as he had hoped. He tells her that he had planned to propose in Los Angeles but that he chickened out; despite that, he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Loretta's only response is a barely acknowledgeable “Hm,” something she reiterates when he tells her she doesn’t have to answer right away and that she can take her time. She then promptly hangs up. Oliver’s very upset by this conversation, but the entire thing feels a little bit sketchy, so hopefully it’s something the show revisits in the coming episodes.

It's Only Documentaries in the Building in Season 4 Episode 6

One of the most interesting parts about this episode is that it decides to opt for a documentary style, where the characters are filming everything themselves through handheld devices or hidden cameras. This is partly due to the episode’s focus on the Brothers sisters, Tawny (Siena Werber) and Trina (Catherine Cohen), but also because Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) is the movie’s set documentarian. Mabel, Charles, and Oliver learn that the sisters made a strange student film when they were in school and decide to watch it, hoping for clues — and boy, do they find some. The film is called The Desecration of Alice, and it’s about an elderly artist who created identical twin sisters out of clay that inexplicably came to life and now do his bidding for him. But as they watch the film, they notice another familiar face: Vince (Richard Kind).

The trio immediately heads to Vince’s apartment, where Rudy (Kumail Nanjiani) is also visiting, and decides to question him right then and there. Vince reveals that he and the Brothers sisters were students under Professor Dudenoff, and that’s how he joined their film. Dudenoff is a film professor, and according to Vince, the Brothers sisters were his favorite students. Both Vince and Rudy seem annoyed by this fact, but they become even more upset when Charles says that he heard Dudenoff is back in town – information he himself received from Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) earlier in the episode. They’re in disbelief, and visibly upset, as they say that Dudenoff wouldn’t come back without saying hello, and they haven’t heard from him.

There’s a Second Victim in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Episode 6

Earlier in the episode, Detective Williams shows up at Oliver’s apartment to berate them for Zach Galifianakis getting hurt — since she'd explicitly told them to make sure he stayed safe, being her celebrity crush and all. She quickly shifts back into detective mode, sharing with the trio that Dudenoff is back in the city, putting the three of them on high alert and leaving them to wonder if he was the one who fired the shots at the photoshoot. She also gives Charles Sazz’s ashes, which he solemnly thanks her for. These come into play much later, when Howard and his cadaver dog show up and Gravey immediately goes for the ashes, knocking them over. It’s a devastating moment, but it also provides the trio with a brand-new lead they never would have discovered otherwise. As they’re sweeping up the ashes, they pick up the replacement joints that Sazz had, and end up finding two left shoulders. Charles says it’s not possible, and they must just have their anatomy wrong because he can read Bulgarian, and his clearly states "Left Shoulder." But sure enough, there are two left shoulder joints in the box of Sazz’s ashes, meaning there was more than one body in the incinerator.

Mabel quickly texts the serial number on the new joint to Detective Williams in the hopes that she can find out who it belongs to, and as they wait, they decide to confront the Brothers sisters. The sisters seemingly have nothing to hide. They answer every question with ease, even admitting very calmly and coolly that they were in the Arconia the night Sazz died to visit Dudenoff. But they also follow this up by saying that they would, in fact, kill for him, so their word should really be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, when Mabel finally receives a text back from Detective Williams about the identity of the joint, the Brothers sisters are pretty much cleared immediately, because shockingly, the replacement joint belonged to the one and only Dudenoff.

Someone’s Always Watching in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Episode 6

For pretty much the entire episode, Charles has been fixated on the case the Brothers sisters have been carrying around. He assumes it’s a rifle case and wants proof. He even tries to get Vince and Rudy to fly their drone into the sister’s office so he can sneak a peek into the case, with no luck. After the bombshell of their mentor’s death, they tell Charles he’s free to open the case. He pulls out a small camera, and the sisters reveal that they’ve actually hidden cameras in each of their apartments, the feed we’ve been seeing every time someone stopped filming on a proper handheld camera. Naturally, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are not happy about this, even more so when they learn that they signed their approval for it in the contract they didn’t read when they met to talk about the movie, and ask the sisters to get rid of all the cameras.

Together, they comb through the apartments, starting with Oliver’s, but just when they think they’ve gotten them all, Charles finds one more. The sisters say that it’s not one of theirs, but before they can press the issue further, Charles receives a text from “Sazz.” He looks at the text in shock and horror and then turns his phone to show Howard who’s filming, and we see that he’s been sent the live feed from the camera he’s holding. This means that whoever killed Sazz also put cameras in their apartments and has been keeping tabs on them. As if on cue, Mabel and Oliver also receive videos of themselves doing mundane things with targets aimed at their heads. “Sazz” sends one final text to each of them that simply, but chillingly, reads: “I’m watching you.”

