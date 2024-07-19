The Big Picture Eva Longoria will play herself in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, bringing a meta twist to the series.

Longoria's excitement about her character and co-stars, including Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy, adds to the anticipation.

The new season will feature familiar faces like Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, as well as new cast members like Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis.

Eva Longoria has been busy focusing on her directing career lately with the 2023 biopic Flamin’ Hot and the 2022 documentary La Guerra Civil. But when Longoria’s Only Murders in the Building casting was revealed, fans were overjoyed. While most details about her character are kept tightly under wraps, the actor recently opened up to Indie Wire about her character.

“It was announced I was on the show, and [friends] were like, ‘Who? What character are you playing? Are you the murderer?'” Longoria said about her casting. “And I was like, ‘No. But I will tell you, it’s the best character I’ve ever played in my life: It’s me!'” In a very meta turn for the series, Longoria will play herself in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building as Mabel, Oliver, and Charles travel to Los Angeles to witness the filming of the movie based on their first podcast season. Longoria will be playing the fictional version of Mabel in the said movie, while she shied away from giving any further character details, “I have such funny lines,” she teased.

“The showrunner called me the other day, and he goes, ‘Episode 7, my husband and I are crying laughing, we can’t get through the edit, I can’t even give notes because he has to keep rewinding and we keep laughing.’”

Only Murders In The Building Has a Host of New Faces Coming Up

Image via Hulu

Longoria’s comments further excite us to see her version of Mabel, when the new season debuts and also Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) reaction to her. Only Murders in the Building has managed to cast some pretty solid actors in guest roles (looking at you Paul Rudd), making their stay all the worthwhile for the audiences. The upcoming season will be no different and Longoria is all praises for her co-stars. “But also hello! Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Steve, Marty, Selena I’m like, pinch me, I’m dreaming. To be on that set was pretty unreal. To be with Meryl? My god.”

The series will bring back familiar faces like Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, Gomez as Mabel, and Meryl Streep as Loretta. The new faces include Eugene Levy, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, Jin Ha, and Lilian Rebelo.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres on August 27. You can know more about the upcoming season with our guide here.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Watch on Hulu