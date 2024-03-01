This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The doors of the Arconia are open again for season four of Only Murders In the Building .

Selena Gomez shared her excitement with fans through an Instagram Story on day 1 of production.

There is no release date yet for season 4, but you can catch up on the first three seasons now on Hulu.

The doors of the Arconia are open again, as the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building has begun production. The news comes from star Selena Gomez, who shared an Instagram Story of the bouquet of roses she received from co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, captioned "Day 1". The card on the flowers reads "We're so happy to be back with you" - a sentiment shared with fans of the Hulu mystery comedy series, which was renewed for a fourth season at the conclusion of its third season last fall.

So far, most details of the fourth season have been kept under wraps, but we do know that in addition to Mabel Mora (Gomez), Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Short), Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), a struggling actress who joined the ensemble last year, will be returning for another season. The fourth season will also see the addition of a trio of high-profile newcomers; Saturday Night Live alumnus Molly Shannon, ex-Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, and Short's old SCTV colleague Eugene Levy. And those new characters may not be confined to the halls of the Arconia apartment building - the series will be leaving New York for a few episodes for the warmer climes of Los Angeles.

There is currently no release date for Only Murders In the Building Season 4. The first three seasons are streaming on Hulu now. Check out a screenshot of Gomez's story below:

