The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is one step closer to arriving on television, with the team behind the successful Hulu series announcing that the new episodes have wrapped principal photography. Plot details regarding the next mystery Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will have to deal with are safely kept under wraps. The show was created for television by Steve Martin himself alongside John Hoffman, with the comedy becoming an instant hit among audiences upon release.