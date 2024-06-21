The Big Picture Hulu teases a new trio joining Only Murders in The Building Season 4 - Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in main roles.

The upcoming season takes the main trio to Los Angeles to solve the murder of Charles's stunt double.

Steve Martin believes Season 4 of Only Murders in The Building will be the best yet, filled with star-studded guest appearances.

Hulu has just teased an exciting sneak peek into Only Murders in The Building Season 4 — and it looks like there’s a new trio in town! The exclusive behind-the-scenes picture shows Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), and Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) dressed up as the show’s main characters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez).

According to the official synopsis for Season 4, the main trio will head over to Los Angeles after learning that a Hollywood studio wants to make a movie out of their murder-mystery podcast. The photo shows OMITB guest stars Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria appearing as themselves, portraying the film’s lead characters. However, after meeting their film doppelgangers, the lead trio is quickly swept into solving the murder of Charles’s stunt double, Sazz Pataki.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Longoria gushed about Only Murders in the Building co-stars. Not just Levy and Galifianakis, she also had high praises for Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, and Paul Rudd, who are also joining the show for OMITB Season 4. Longoria also revealed that the show will have one scene featuring all of them together, adding that her character is going to bring in a lot of humor and we’re living for it!

Steve Martin Believes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 is the Show’s Best Yet

Image via Hulu

In an interview with People, Steve Martin admitted that the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building is as star-studded as it gets. During the show’s filming in New York City, Martin revealed that the entire cast has enjoyed working on the upcoming season and that the fans have a lot to look forward to. “We think it could be one of our best seasons,” added Martin.

Not just that — Martin also recently went on to share another behind-the-scenes update on his Instagram. The actor posted a photo of himself along with Martin Short and Selena Gomez as the original trio was taking a break from filming. Short and Martin are sporting blue spandex body suits while Gomez is wearing an all-silver ensemble featuring a mini skirt, matching cap, metallic boots, and a shiny leather jacket.

The photo has sent the fans into a frenzy, with many of them speculating about another ‘White Room’ sequence with Charles. However, considering that a huge part of the plot in OMITB Season 4 revolves around the production of a film, the over-the-top costumes could also hint at the main trio being cast as actors in it.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will premiere on Hulu on August 27, 2024. New episodes will be released weekly.

Only Murders in the Building Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Watch on Hulu