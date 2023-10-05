The Big Picture Actress Jane Lynch's character, Sazz Pataki, was seemingly killed off in the season finale of Only Murders in the Building, but Lynch herself was excited about the plot development.

Showrunner John Hoffman reveals that executive producer Jess Rosenthal came up with the idea to kill off Pataki, and Lynch was supportive of it.

Despite Pataki's apparent demise, the show's format allows for more exploration of her character, and viewers can look forward to delving deeper into her life and the world of stunt doubling in future episodes.

Viewers of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building may have been dismayed to see Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki seemingly killed off in the season finale - but Jane Lynch wasn't. In a new interview, showrunner John Hoffman reveals that Lynch was excited by the shocking plot development. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman reveals that killing off Pataki in the finale was the idea of executive producer Jess Rosenthal.

Although they found that the idea would lead to interesting places, they were concerned about presenting the idea to Lynch. As Hoffman explains, "We had to [talk to her] pretty early, too, and that was very sweet. She was like, 'I love it.' I was like, 'Wow. I wasn’t expecting love, but that’s great.'" It doesn't mean the end of Sazz Pataki on the show, though; as Hoffman explains, "We’ve loved writing Sazz so much, and that’s the beauty of the show is, you get a lot more time with the victims. They’re not gone when some ill fate happens to them. And that’s, I think, also why Jane said she was excited because it’s a good opportunity to go deeper with Sazz and find out what the whole big life and everything else was with her and the world of stunt doubling." Indeed, despite being poisoned and pushed down an elevator shaft in the third-season premiere, arrogant actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) recurs throughout the third season, both in flashbacks and a dreamlike sequence in the finale when his murderer sees him on stage alongside Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep).

Who is Sazz Pataki?

Image via Hulu

Sazz Pataki is a Hollywood stuntperson who acted as a stunt-double (for both action scenes and sex scenes) to Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) on his cop show Brazzos. During Brazzos' sixth season, Charles' girlfriend left him for Sazz, and they remained together for decades. Despite this, Pataki remained Charles' friend and confidant, and visits him annually when she's in New York for the stunt awards. She has recurred on the series, popping in and out to assist Charles and his friends Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) in solving the mystery-of-the-season. She also returned to double for Charles when Brazzos was revived, even though his character was now a wheelchair user. In the third season, she helped Charles work through his relationship difficulties with Joy (Andrea Martin) - and in the shocking season finale, she was shot by a sniper in Charles' apartment.

Only Murders in the Building centers around the upscale Arconia apartment building in New York, and the three mismatched friends who host a true-crime podcast about the murders that happen with surprising frequency there. A hit with audiences and critics, the show has been renewed for a fourth season which will return next year.