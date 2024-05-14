The Big Picture Jane Lynch will have a bigger role in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, teasing her return as a murder victim with intriguing flashbacks.

Season 4 will focus on consequences as Charles and Sazz's complex relationship takes center stage in the murder mystery comedy.

New cast members like Meryl Streep and Eugene Levy will join returning stars for another season of solving murders in LA.

Over the last couple of years, one of the best shows has been Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu murder mystery comedy starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short is currently shooting its fourth season. Fans have slowly been getting fed information about additions to the all-star cast and the series’ new location. Now, it's been learned that one returning star will have a much bigger role in the upcoming season. Beware of Season 3 spoilers ahead.

While talking with People Magazine, Jane Lynch, who plays Charle’s (Martin) stunt double Sazz Pataki, teased her return to the show. "Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease. And so I have some really great flashbacks.” Lynch would go onto say she’ll “also appear in [the season] another way. I don't want to give it away, though, but I'm in a lot. I'm in five out of 10 episodes, so I'm excited." The actress, over the course of the first three seasons, has appeared in only four episodes. However, the game has changed. Similarly to Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy last season, Charles, Mabel (Gomez), and Oliver (Short) will be trying to solve Sazz’s murder. Flashbacks were a major part of putting the pieces together for Ben, and it sounds like the same will be true for Sazz. Some of the best moments of Only Murders thus far have involved Martin and Lynch’s bubbly chemistry. Despite her grim fate on the series, it’s great that we’ll be getting more of Charles and Sazz’s golden interactions next season.

What’s ‘Only Murders’ Season 4 About?

Major plot details for Season 4 are still a mystery, but Charles and his complicated relationship with Sazz is going to be the heart of the story. After dealing with his ex-girlfriend being a killer in Season 1 , someone tried to kill Charles in the last moments of Season 3. Except they accidentally killed Sazz instead, who always had the actor’s wardrobe at the ready. With three murders already solved, there’s quite a long list of suspects who would want Charles dead. Somewhere along the lines, this investigation brings the Only Murders crew to Los Angeles. This is the first time the series has gone outside the New York City area. It’s going to be interesting to see how that change in scenery impacts the feel of the show. Only Murders’ showrunner John Hoffman also recently teased that the big theme of this season will be consequences. In terms of cast, Meryl Streep will be returning alongside Gomez, Martin, Short, and Lynch. The new cast members include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Zach Galifianakis.

When Does ‘Only Murders’ Return?

There’s no set release date for Season 4 yet. Since Only Murders debuted in 2021, the new seasons have always premiered yearly in the summer. With the summer quickly approaching and the series still shooting, that seems less likely. However, there’s still time for Only Murders to return before the fall months set in. While fans eagerly await Season 4, you can catch up on all three current seasons of the show on Hulu.