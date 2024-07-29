The Big Picture Jesse Williams won't be returning for the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, disappointing fans.

New faces including Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy will be joining season 4 of the popular comedy series.

Season 4 will follow the trio as their podcast is turned into a film, with a killer possibly living among them.

One of America’s most-streamed comedy series has some disappointing news less than a month before it's set to return to small screens; what terrible timing, indeed! Only Murders in the Building is scheduled to premiere its fourth season in August but, unfortunately, won’t include one of its beloved stars, Jesse Williams, as confirmed by the actor himself. As fans will recall, Williams plays the role of Tobert, who was introduced in Season 3, alongside new roles played by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, whose character’s death is the highlight of the season.

Speaking with People Magazine at the launch of his new docuseries Distilled on Sunday, July 28, Williams announced that he won’t reprise his role in any future Only Murders in the Building seasons. "No, I'm not on that show anymore," the Grey’s Anatomy alum said. As seen in the series’ third season, William’s documentarian character is hired to document Ben Glenroy's (Rudd) Broadway debut in the fictional Death Rattle, and he eventually helps Mabel (Selena Gomez) in her investigation before the duo becomes more than just associates.

Since the comedy drama’s debut in 2021, it has been described as one of the most-watched comedy shows across all U.S. platforms, which was also the case when Seasons 2 and 3 arrived in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a fourth season in October 2023 and is set to arrive on August 27, 2024. The new installment will see lead stars Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short return as Mabel, Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, in that order. Streep, who plays Loretta Durkin, and Rudd will also make a comeback next month.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Features Exciting New Faces

Fans will recall that Only Murders in the Building Season 3 ended with Tobert heading to Los Angeles to work on an Indie film and Mabel turning down an offer to join him, however, teasing that she was open to visiting. Too bad that may not happen in the upcoming season considering William’s exit. Regardless, several new faces are set to appear in the series’ fourth season, which will follow Mabel, Charles and Oliver as their Only Murders podcast is turned into a blockbuster film. This film will star Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis. Other stars announced by Hulu to be featured in Only Murders in the Building Season 4 are Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber and Lilian Rebelo.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres August 27. Catch up on the first three seasons on Hulu. Also, stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the new season.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Seasons 4

