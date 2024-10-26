Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building has had perhaps the most tangled murder mystery on the show yet. With a variety of suspects from the West side of The Arconia and the Hollywood movie adapting the podcast, there have been dozens of clues and red herrings. It has been very difficult to figure out who Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) killer could possibly be, due primarily to the fact that there are just so many suspects.

This season has done many things differently from the previous seasons. There was the shooting onset halfway through the season, and the potential of the killer targeting Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). There was also the reveal of Dudenoff's (Griffin Dunne) body in the incinerator with Sazz's, which turned out to be a dead end. Most intriguing have been the callbacks to Season 1's many plot holes, which still have not been resolved. Season 4, Episode 9, "Escape from Planet Klongo" did answer the season's most important question: Who killed Sazz Pataki? The answer is Marshall P. Pope, formerly known as Rex Bailey.

How Is Marshall Revealed as Sazz's Killer in 'Only Murder in the Building' Season 4?

Marshall Pope (Jin Ha) is first introduced as the screenwriter of the Only Murders in the Building movie in Season 4, Episode 5, "Adaptation." Only Murders in the Building will typically give a voiceover to any character, ranging from the leads to brief side characters. It was not inherently suspicious that the show introduced Marshall with his voiceover, showing him sticking fake facial hair onto his face and worrying about being the writer of a big movie. Marshall shows a keen interest in the case from the very beginning, even trying to help out with the murder board. For the next few episodes, he is a generally likable and slightly suspicious side character.

In "Escape from Planet Klongo," Charles, Oliver, and Mabel start the episode with a major lead in the case. One of the Westies, Helga (Alexandra Templer), has just revealed that Sazz told her that a stuntman in the movie Project Ronkonkoma was going to be the death of her. The episode slowly paints a picture of the stuntman, who is also revealed to have previously been Sazz's protégé. After hitting him with her car, Sazz started mentoring the mysterious protégé. The trio tries to track down Ron Howard to ask him about the stuntman, but they cannot get ahold of him.

Finally, Charles and Oliver run into Ron Howard in a restaurant, and he tells them about the stuntman. He says that this person accidentally singed his eyebrows off, so he fired him. Afterward, the stuntman stole Ron Howard's shoes, so he had to get a new, identical pair. Sure enough, the bottom of Ron Howard's shoes match the shoe print from the day that Glen Stubbins (Paul Rudd) was shot, confirming the protégé as the killer who shot Sazz from Dudenoff's apartment. Ron Howard shows them a picture of Rex Bailey, and although he looks a little different, it is clearly Marshall.

Why Did Marshall Pope Kill Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

With the exception of Season 1, Only Murders in the Building usually waits to reveal the killer until the last episode of the season. Additionally, the show is known for its twists and turns. However, Marshall was definitely involved in the murder of Sazz. It is absolutely his shoe print that was in Dudenoff's apartment when she was shot. Glen gets murdered in "Escape from Planet Klongo" by Sazz's killer, who has had her phone all season. This person may also be Marshall, especially because Glenn recognized the person who killed him, although there is a likelihood that there was a second killer involved. That killer could very well be the person who has had it out for the trio since Season 1.

The original script for Only Murders in the Building was so impressive that it got Marshall the job. However, Marshall has notably been struggling with rewrites, so he is sent to follow Mabel for the rest of "Escape from Planet Klongo." As the reveal occurs for Charles and Oliver, Mabel opens the fridge to find something hidden in Sazz's case of beer. It turns out to be the script for the Only Murders in the Building movie, except it says that it is written by Sazz Pataki. Marshall's motive for killing Sazz is pretty clear: he wanted to take credit for her script. However, another killer is likely the one who has the phone and murdered Glen. Marshall is probably not working alone.

