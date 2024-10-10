Each season, the Only Murders in the Building crew have been after a different killer. They might have placed themselves in harm's way at times by cozying up to some dangerous folks, but they've never been the direct target of a murderer... until now, it seems. So far in Season 4, the trio assumed they were just hunting for the person who murdered Sazz (Jane Lynch). Then they realized that whoever took Sazz out was actually gunning for Charles (Steve Martin). In Episode 6, it becomes more than clear that Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) are also in the killer's crosshairs. However, a shocking twist at the end of Episode 7 could mean that everything about the mystery could be called into question.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' Crew Escape To Long Island

After receiving threatening texts, the trio flee to Long Island to take refuge at the home of Charles' sister, Doreen (Melissa McCarthy). They're quickly joined by Bev Melon (Molly Shannon) and the Hollywood actors who are playing them in the film production about their podcast. At first, Mabel is annoyed that Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis are interrupting her crime-solving process. But after some sage advice from Loretta (Meryl Streep) about an actor's ability to effectively investigate, Mabel tasks the stars with making sense of the evidence they have so far. When everyone reconvenes the next morning, the celebrities have some very interesting insights to share.

New Clues Point To a Wild Reveal in 'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 7

The actors have successfully pieced together several clues that Mabel and the gang hadn't previously noticed. Each of these key elements ties back to the very first season of their podcast (and of the Only Murders in the Building show itself). First, they note that no one ever determined who poisoned Oliver's dog; they thought it was Sting, but when they ruled him out as a suspect, it was never determined who actually committed the act. There was also a note left on their door that said, "End the podcast or I end you." They assumed this was left by Jan (Amy Ryan), but the actors point out that it was written by someone left-handed (as evidenced by the smudge on the paper), and by the way Jan held her bassoon, they determined that she was not left-handed. Finally, there was also a note left on Jan's door that said, "I'm watching you." Not only would Jan not have needed to leave this note (since she was the killer), but the message is the very same one that the trio received on their phones before fleeing Manhattan.

After being presented with this evidence, Charles has an epiphany. He remembers that Sazz had several notes at her house that hinted that she had also figured out that someone was stalking the Arconia crew for a long time. This is what Sazz wanted to warn Charles about before she was killed: she knew that the trio were the targets of someone who meant to do them harm. This major twist opens up the investigation in a whole new way. Now, the group is looking for a killer who has been following them for quite some time and who would have a long-term motive for hurting them. The person they're looking for is capable of holding a serious grudge and was possibly willing to take out Sazz just to keep her quiet.

This new evidence reveals that the Only Murders in the Building writers have either been planning this long game since Season 1, or that they've been paying attention to plot holes that fans have called out so far. Either way, this twist means that the series has three episodes left in the season to continue to ramp up the danger before the trio ultimately solves the case. Mabel, Charles, and Oliver have always done the hunting, but now the stakes are even higher. They'll have to figure out who the killer is before one of them is next. They will also need to avenge Sazz's death and keep each other safe while determining if the Westies are the killers or are just another red herring. One thing is for sure: the trio should be thanking those actors for helping them put more crucial pieces of the puzzle together.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

