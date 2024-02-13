The Big Picture Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will take place in Los Angeles, moving away from the apartment building in New York City.

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich hinted at a potential return for Meryl Streep's character in the upcoming season.

The third season of the show featured a murder in Putnam's Broadway play and ended with another murder in Charles' apartment.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will be leaving the titular building — at least for a little while. The upcoming season of Hulu's hit mystery-comedy will see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez depart the cozy confines of the Arconia apartment building — and New York City — for the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles. In a new interview with Deadline at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich teased a change of venue for the series:

"Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles. So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about."

Erwich was otherwise tight-lipped about the other plot developments of Season 4, of which he has read several completed scripts, including a potential return for Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), who debuted in the third season as the star of Oliver Putnam (Short)'s Broadway production and, eventually, his love interest. In the third season finale, she received multiple acting offers in LA; although Oliver resolved to stay in New York, his stance may have changed — especially in light of the season's shocking conclusion.

What Happened in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'?

The third season of Only Murders in the Building, like all previous seasons, opened with a murder — in this case, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the arrogant leading man of Putnam's Broadway murder-mystery Broadway play, Death Rattle. As always, the police are clueless, forcing Putnam to once more reunite with has-been TV star Charles Haden-Savage (Martin) and world-weary millennial artist Mabel Mora (Gomez) to solve the case, one podcast at a time. Suspicion falls on a number of suspects, including Glenroy's obsessed stalker (Adrian Martinez), Charles' make-up artist girlfriend Joy (Andrea Martin), and even Loretta herself. Ultimately, the killer turns out to be one of the play's financiers, Cliff DeMeo (Wesley Taylor), hoping to stave off the play's financial failure. Despite another successfully resolved case, the trio has little time to celebrate before another murder occurs in Charles' apartment; this time, the victim is his longtime confidante and stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

Debuting in the summer of 2021, Only Murders in the Building has been a solid success for Hulu; it was renewed for a fourth season immediately upon the conclusion of its third. It was created by Steve Martin and Grace and Frankie's Hoffman, and is executive produced by Martin, Gomez, Short, and TV hitmaker Dan Fogelman.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is in production and does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for season 3 below.

