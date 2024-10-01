Only Murders in the Building is one of the best shows on TV at the moment. With its blend of murder mystery and comedy, plus an all-star cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, along with countless guest stars every season, it’s a true recipe for success. It’s a breath of fresh air as it does something new and exciting every season, and frankly, every episode, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its faults. The one thing that the show has been criticized for is splitting up the iconic trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. They spent the majority of Season 3 apart, as Oliver focused on his musical and his budding romance with Loretta (Meryl Streep), Charles was struggling with a new and fast-moving relationship with Joy (Andrea Martin), and Mabel was trying desperately to solve the murder of Ben Glinroy (Paul Rudd). So, by the time Season 4 came around, viewers were stoked to see the trio back together again and seemingly inseparable. After all, with their podcast being adapted for the big screen and their close friend Sazz (Jane Lynch) being their next murder case, there isn’t much room for separation. However, while the show may not be separating the characters, it has dropped the ball in other ways, namely in how it’s been treating Oliver’s character.

Oliver Feels Sidelined in Season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Oliver has always been the more eccentric one of the trio, but in the best way. While he’s definitely invested in the podcast like Charles and Mabel and enjoys solving the mysteries with them, he tends to get distracted easily and goes off on tangents of his own. Like we saw in Season 3 with his musical Death Rattle Dazzle. He was far more focused on perfecting that than helping Charles and Mabel solve Ben’s murder, which you can’t entirely blame him for, but it is still a pattern. That same pattern has carried over into Season 4, but the reason for it is a lot less understandable and a whole lot more foreign feeling. I’d even go as far as saying Oliver feels like the forgotten character this season. He’s still prominent in every episode, and we see lots of him throughout the season, but his storyline is lacking, and his character has become very one-note.

Every episode, it feels as though Mabel and Charles are doing so much, but when it comes time to sum up what Oliver did, the amount is staggeringly low in comparison. Now, Season 4 has been a bit darker than previous seasons, so the show may have shifted Oliver into a more comedic-relief type of role, but it’s possible to do that and still give him plenty of content to work with. The most development we’ve seen from him this season is any time he’s with Zach Galifianakis. That’s when the show dives deep into Oliver’s insecurity and intense need for approval. That's when he's back to being the Oliver we know and love. His storyline can be summed up in very few sentences this season — it's been that miniscule. The only prominent storyline Oliver has had in Season 4 so far is his struggling relationship with Loretta, but even that doesn't make a lot of sense since that insecurity came out of nowhere.

Oliver and Loretta’s Relationship Is Suddenly on the Outs in Season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

One of the highlights of Season 3 was the budding romance between Oliver and Loretta. He was smitten with her the second she walked onstage for her audition, and as the season goes on, his crush only grows, as does her own, until they finally confess their feelings for one another. But because Loretta is so talented (Meryl Streep plays her, duh!), she’s offered a huge role in Los Angeles that boosts her career to new heights. That’s where she’s at in Season 4, and in the first episode of the season, Oliver very nearly proposes to her but decides against it. As episodes have gone by, their relationship has taken a complete 180. Oliver says she’s been cutting their phone calls short, and he’s jealous of her new co-star. He even makes a fake Instagram profile to keep tabs on her and talk to her without her knowing that it’s him – something that Mabel thankfully nips in the bud pretty quickly.

He’s seemingly lost all personality and individuality outside of Loretta and thinks that she’s cheating on him in every episode. If it isn’t her ending their phone calls early, it’s her posting a picture with a man’s arm in it. It’s a shame because Oliver and Loretta are a great couple so there’s no need to give them any conflict or stress – especially since the show already has a pre-established problem with relationships.

It’s just such a disappointing turnaround for his character. Oliver went from being such a big part of the group to now being sidelined completely. Oliver’s diva-esque personality has always been one of his more endearing qualities and what makes him so lovable and hilarious to viewers, but this isn’t that, as much as I wish it was. Perhaps the stress of Death Rattle Dazzle being cancelled affected him more than we know. Whatever the reason is, his lack of storyline is weighing down the season. The mystery is good, and the cameos are hilarious and fun, but the heart of the show is the trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, and but the path Oliver is on must change before the end of the season.

