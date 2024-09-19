Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 4.

Only Murders in the Building’s fourth season has been anything but formula. From a plot to adapt the podcast created by Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) for the big screen to a whole new side of the Arconia being revealed, the show has avoided repetition with each installment. However, the latest outing saw the return of a familiar face that no one expected to see again… well, in a way. As the gang looked for more clues to find out who killed Sazz (Jane Lynch), they came face to face with Paul Rudd once again. However, the beloved star doesn’t return as the ghost of Ben Glenroy, but instead Ben’s former stuntman, Glen Stubbins. A stuntman with a questionable Irish accent and a far cry from the Ben of Season 3. Rudd’s return serves as far more than just a fun cameo, though. Instead, it offers a deeper look into the life of a fan-favorite character and ultimately helps to end a multi-year storyline.

Paul Rudd’s Return to ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Offers a Closer Look at Sazz

Since her first appearance in the show’s first season, Sazz has been among Only Murders in the Building’s most beloved characters. When she was murdered at the end of Season 3, it was sad to see her go. After all, the character was a source of joy and over-the-top fun since her debut. But the show never truly got past her character’s brash personality before she died. That all changed when Glen entered the picture.

While on the search to find out more about Sazz’s killer, Oliver, Charles, and Mabel think they might have a lead when they discover she used to hang out at a bar in Hell’s Kitchen that caters to stunt performers. From the moment they enter, they clash with the gruff patrons, who make it clear they want nothing to do with the trio. They actively blame the show’s heroes and their podcast for Sazz’s death and order them to leave. But when Glen literally comes stumbling into the scene, they have a breakthrough. He follows the three out to the streets and offers Charles answers in exchange for a role in the upcoming Only Murders in the Building movie. Glen introduces Charles to Dr. Maggie (Veanne Cox), a chiropractor who treats Charles’ ever-tense body. Throughout the process, Charles learns that Sazz was planning on retiring and that she felt she was in a relationship with someone important to her that was one-sided. Dr. Maggie’s treatment causes Charles to have visions of Sazz as a physically broken and bleeding woman. She tells him she’s heading to “paradise,” and Charles starts to realize that the relationship Sazz spoke of was their friendship.

The moment is both heartbreaking and beautifully executed. Viewers have been used to Sazz playing her part as one of the show’s quirkiest characters, but she was so much more than that. She had a nuanced, human side that Charles never really took the time to get to know despite their many years of friendship. It only makes the realization that Sazz was likely killed for trying to keep Charles safe even more melancholy. However, complicating Sazz’s story after she’s gone only serves to make her more interesting. She wasn’t going to hurt her friend, but she was also finally going to put herself first. Even in death, she proves to be one of Only Murders in the Building’s most admirable players. And, thanks to Glen, Charles finally finds a way to help put his friend to rest properly.

Glen Helps Charles Honor Sazz's Life and Legacy in Season 4 Episode 4

With Charles’ dedication to solving Sazz’s murder, it may be easy to forget that he once harbored great jealousy for his famed double. Of course, Sazz tried to make amends, but the issue never seemed to be fully resolved for Charles. However, now seeing the full picture of how much Sazz truly cared for him, Charles finally finds a way to honor his friend in the latest outing. Part of the reason the bar patrons were so angry with Charles was that Sazz’s cremation meant she wouldn’t receive the traditional stunt person funeral. But Glen helps Charles set it up, despite how painful it will be. Charles has to lie on the bar’s pool table, representing Sazz’s body, while all in attendance break prop beer bottles on his forehead. Glen is the last to participate and instead hits Charles with a real, solid bottle. The other attendees are angry with him, and anarchy breaks out. While they brawl, Charles has a flashback to a fond memory of Sazz, where she fantasizes about her retirement. While the chaos and sentiment may seem like an unhinged mix, Glen remarks that it is the sort of wake Sazz would have wanted.

Glen is absolutely right. The chaos happening on the outside, mixed with Charles’ sentimental vision, is the perfect way to honor Sazz’s character. That’s certainly who she was, but it has an even deeper meaning. After years of Sazz taking hits for Charles, while he stewed in selfishness and jealousy, Charles truly did something beautiful for her. He gave her the send-off she always wanted, endured pain for her, and, ultimately, finally put to rest any hard feelings the two had for one another. Charles’ actions put an end to the multi-season arc of jealousy he felt for Sazz, and he finally got to understand her completely. It was certainly jarring to see Paul Rudd return to Only Murders in the Building, but his new character did a great service to the show. Sazz will forever be missed by audiences, but Glen was truly the key to helping Charles honor her legacy.

