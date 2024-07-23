The Big Picture Only Murders in the Building returns August 27 with a new season full of danger and mystery for the beloved trio of detectives.

The new season takes the team to Los Angeles, where they will investigate suspects connected to Sazz Pataki's killer.

The upcoming season features guest stars Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis as actors in the film adaptation of the trio's podcast.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is almost here, and to celebrate the occasion, Hulu has released the first poster from the gang's latest mystery (via The Hollywood Reporter). Charles-Haden (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) have been through a lot together, but nothing can prepare them for the dangers they're about to face once the successful comedy returns to television on August 27. New York City is somehow safer thanks to the unconventional team of detectives. But the upcoming fourth season will force the characters to leave the comfort of the Arconia in favor of a different setting.

The new poster from Only Murders in the Building shows the main characters wrapped around a roll of film showcasing the faces of some of the suspects that will be investigated in the new episodes. The film industry theme of the image is connected to the fact that some of the upcoming episodes will take place in Los Angeles, before the team is allowed to return to their home. Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) killer is still out there. And while the attack was clearly aimed at Charles, there's only one team capable of tracking down whoever was responsible for the dangerous crime.

Only Murders in the Building is known for bringing in an impressive amount of guest stars thanks to its storytelling format. Some of the familiar faces who have appeared in previous seasons of the series include Cara Delevingne and Paul Rudd. But the fourth installment of the story will change the game when Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis join the cast of the series as the actors who will portray the main characters in the film adaptation of their podcast. The gang is going to Hollywood, even if danger follows them wherever they go.

Hulu's Successful Comedy Returns

Image via Hulu

There's no denying that viewers have fallen in love with the adventures of Mabel, Charles and Oliver. But besides quickly becoming one of the most beloved comedies in recent years, Only Murders in the Building has won plenty of accolades over the course of its run. The comedy created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman has been nominated for twelve Primetime Emmy Awards. This could be the year Only Murders in the Building takes one of the prizes home, with the ceremony taking place a couple of weeks after the fourth season of the series makes its debut.

You can check out the new poster from the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building above, before the series returns to Hulu on August 27.