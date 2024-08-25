Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are back on the case for Only Murders in the Building Season 4. The comedic murder mystery series has become one of Hulu's most beloved original shows, featuring a star-studded cast of suspects every season. For their next adventure, the true-crime podcasting trio's latest case will be taking them across the country to sunny California.

As per tradition for the show, Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building ended on a cliffhanger with a brand-new shocking murder. This time, the poor victim was Charles' long-time stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). The team wants to get to the bottom of this new case, as soon as possible, but they're also having to deal with being the subjects of a new major motion picture based on their lives. Wondering when the next big case will begin? Read below to find out when you can watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Is 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Premiering on TV?

Sorry murder mystery fans. The only way you'll be able to tune into the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is to watch on streaming. Just like with the previous seasons, that's where Only Murders in the Building will be airing every week, rather than on a live-television or cable channel.

Is 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Streaming Online?

Which streaming platform will be hosting Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is hardly a mystery. New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will be airing exclusively on Hulu starting August 27th, 2024. Hulu has been airing the show since its inception, and its gone on to be one of the platform's most watched and beloved shows. The fourth season will be closing out a solid August 2023 line-up for Hulu, which thus far includes hit premiers like the reality television reboot Dance Moms: A New Era, the long-running animated comedy Solar Opposites Season 5, and more.

Hulu offers two base subscription plan options: Hulu and Hulu (No Ads). The differences might sound self-explanatory, but there are various things to know about each plan, including the pricing. You can find a comprehensive compare and contrast for both Hulu subscription plans on the table below:

Hulu has not announced any plans to release Only Murders in the Building outside of it's platform. Hulu content can now be streamed on Disney+, but this still requires a Hulu subscription.

Watch the Trailer for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 offers just a taste of what fans can expect from the latest mystery. Things pick up right where Season 3 left off, with the Arconia trio stumbling upon the dead body of Sazz. Before they can figure out who shot her and why she was shot in Charles' apartment, they have to head to Hollywood to sign-off on a big movie deal. The trailer concludes with a look at the season's cast of guest stars. Not only are familiar favorites like Meryl Streep returning, but fans can also expect some new stars like Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

Other Murder Mystery Shows Like 'Only Murders in the Building' You Can Watch Right Now

'Poker Face' (2023-)

Rian Johnson proved himself as a murder mystery master with the Knives Out films, and he brings that finesse to television with Poker Face. A unique kind of murder-of-the-week series, Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale - a drifter who has the one-of-a-kind ability to instantly tell when someone is lying. When she crosses a very powerful mobster, Charlie embarks on a cross-country trek to escape, and she ends up solving more than a few murders along the way. Poker Face is currently available to stream on Peacock.

'Monk' (2002-2009)

Mr. Monk (Tony Shaloub) recently came back to the public eye with the Emmy-nominated TV movie Mr. Monk's Last Case, but Monk is still worth watching today. Following the tragic unsolved murder of his wife, Adrian Monk goes from a brilliant San Francisco detective into a neurotic private eye with a debilitating case of OCD. Still, that doesn't stop him from always solving even the toughest of cases. Monk is available to stream on Peacock.

'The Afterparty' (2022-2023)

A more recent example of a star-studded murder mystery series, The Afterparty showcases a high school reunion gone awry. A group of friends decides to get together to reminisce on the good ole days, but the mood turns sour when one of the friends turns up dead. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is looking to get to the bottom of this, as everyone present at the party is a possible suspect. The Afterparty is available to stream on Apple TV+.

