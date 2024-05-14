The Big Picture Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27 on Hulu.

The main season plot revolves around solving the murder of Charles' stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

New star-studded additions like Eugene Levy, Melissa McCarthy, and Molly Shannon will join the cast for the new season.

Star-studded casting announcements for the next season of Only Murders in the Building have been dropping all year, but now we finally know when fans of the Hulu mystery comedy will get to see them in the thick of the series' latest mystery. Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez are back in action on August 27, as revealed in a new teaser for the series' fourth season.

It'll be a cruel summer waiting for true-crime podcasters Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), and Mebal Mora (Gomez) to return, but relief is on the horizon, as the summer will close out with the return of the acclaimed series' fourth season. The new season will see a galaxy of stars help and/or hinder our heroes as they attempt to solve the murder of Charles' longtime stunt double and confidant Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), including Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Kind. Plus, last season's standout addition Meryl Streep will return, as will series regulars Da'Vine Joy Randolph (fresh off her Oscar win for The Holdovers) and Michael Cyril Creighton.

What's Going to Happen on the Next Season of 'Only Murders in the Building'?

The main thrust of the season will be Putnam, Haden-Savage, and Mora's investigation of Pataki's murder, which literally hits close to home — in the final moments of last season's finale, she was shot by an unseen sniper in Charles' apartment while wearing his clothes, indicating that the killer likely intended to target Charles himself. In addition to that, the gang is going Hollywood, as a movie studio, headed by new guest star Molly Shannon, wants to make their true-crime podcast into a feature film. However, an even more daunting trek awaits them, as for the first time, they'll cross the courtyard of their home base, the Arconia apartment building, to venture into the seldom-seen West Tower to interrogate that building's eccentric residents.

Only Murders in the Building was co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and Jess Rosenthal (Pitch). The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. It has been a solid hit for Hulu and was promptly renewed for a fourth season after the conclusion of its third last year.

Only Murders in the Building's fourth season will premiere on Hulu August 27. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

