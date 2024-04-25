The Big Picture Hulu's Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in a beloved crime mystery series.

Season 4 promises more hilarious twists and turns, with Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Jane Lynch returning.

The new season will unravel old mysteries and introduce new characters, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is among TV's most adored crime mystery shows, with the hilarious trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. The series has become a mainstay for the streamer right from the first season, garnering accolades, critical acclaim, and fans’ love all around. Over the course of three seasons, it has made its audience laugh, cry and kept them on the edge of their seats with its slow-burning mysteries.

With a renewal for the fourth season, the cast and crew are back in full gear to provide fans with another dose of fearless fun. In new images revealed on Entertainment Tonight’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, the trio is seen in a yellow car out and about in New York, while Charles and Oliver look visibly distressed, Mabel is seen having a lot of fun… the intriguing image makes one question, what is really going on?

What’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 About?

Close

After the explosive finale of the third season, there are many questions on fans’ minds starting with who killed Sazz, will Mabel find a new home to live, will the trio move to Los Angeles? Fans would also be eager to see a reunion between Oliver and Loretta, among other things. The next season will elaborate on these mysteries while laying down some new ones. One can speculate, all they want, but these answers will only be found when the new season arrives.

Along with the main trio, fans can look forward to the return of Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, hopefully, we’ll also see Jesse Williams return as Tobert, and Jane Lynch's Sazz could return in a flashback sequence much like Paul Rudd’s character. Though fans have many new characters to look forward to, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, and Molly Shannon. Further rounding off the cast are Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, Jin Ha, and Lilian Rebelo.

Only Murders in the Building started as an oddball mystery-comedy series and has turned out to be fans' most favorite show, with its hilarious plot lines, intriguing mysteries and a barrage of guest appearances the next season will certainly up the ante to provide more hilarious twists and turns. The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building hasn’t been revealed a release date yet, all other seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can check out the new images below and get more deets about the upcoming season with our guide here.