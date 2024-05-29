The Big Picture Oliver and Loretta's romance heats up in new photos from the set of Only Murders in the Building's fourth season.

Fans can expect Loretta to return to New York after being offered a job in Hollywood in the upcoming season.

The show's new season will premiere on Hulu on August 27, with the gang tackling another murder mystery.

The touching romantic plotline between Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) that began in the last season of Only Murders in the Building is set to continue. New set photos from the filming of the show's fourth season see the two in a romantic clinch outside the gates of the Arconia apartment building. The series' new season is set to premiere on Hulu on August 27.

In the new photos, taken by West Side Rag reporter Gus Saltonstall and posted on Twitter, Short and Streep's characters can be seen outside the gates of the real-life Belnord apartment building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The Belnord, noted for its Italian Renaissance Revival architecture, has been used for exterior shots of the fictional Arconia, the titular building in which all the show's murders have occurred, since the series premiered back in 2021. The shots do give away one plot development from the upcoming season; at the end of the third season, fresh off her success in Oliver's production of Death Rattle Dazzle, Loretta was offered a job in Hollywood. The new images indicate that she will eventually return to the show's familiar New York environs.

Who Are Oliver Putnam and Loretta Durkin?

Close

A member of the show's ensemble since the beginning, Oliver Putnam is an unsuccessful Broadway producer with a string of costly flops to his name. His fortunes turn around when he and fellow Arconia residents Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) and Mebal Mora (Selena Gomez) record a true-crime podcast about a murder at the building. Successive seasons saw them solve more murders at the seemingly cursed locale. In the third season, he produced a new show, the murder mystery Death Rattle (later reconfigured as the musical comedy Death Rattle Dazzle), with unknown actress Loretta Durkin cast as the leading lady. Durkin joined the show hoping to get closer to Dickie Glenroy (Jeremy Shamos), the brother of co-star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) - as Dickie was her son, given up for adoption decades before. However, once Ben was murdered, she got wrapped up in the investigation and romantically entangled with Oliver - even as she emerged as one of the leading suspects in Ben's death. Ultimately, her name was cleared, and her acting career took off - but a job offer on the West Coast threatened to separate her and Oliver.

Watch on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building will return later this summer, as the gang solves another murder - that of Charles' longtime stunt double and confidant, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Their investigation takes them to Los Angeles and to the other side of the Arconia, where they'll encounter a bevy of guest stars, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Kind.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will premiere August 27 on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the season four teaser below.