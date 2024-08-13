The Big Picture Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27 with a Hollywood twist and big-name guest stars.

The trio of detectives from the Arconia building will face a violent mystery with unexpected turns in Hollywood.

Expertly blending true crime obsession with humor, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return to crack the case.

Hulu has released a new trailer for the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, and things are heating up for the best detectives the Arconia has to offer. While solving mysteries is their principal occupation, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) will be busy with the production of a movie about how their podcast was created. As expected, everything will take unexpected twists and turns once the team arrives in Hollywood.

The Arconia team will be portrayed on the big screen by famous stars, as Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis have joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building playing themselves. The new trailer for the fourth season of the Hulu blockbuster hit teases the first meeting between the actors and the investigators they are set to play. But, of course, it wouldn't be a new season of Only Murders in the Building without a violent mystery waiting to be solved.

Sazz Pataki (Jane Levy) has been Charles' faithful stunt double throughout his entire career as a performer. But, unfortunately, a vicious attack aimed at Charles killed Sazz, prompting the team to start looking for her killer. The new season of Only Murders in the Building will take the trio to Los Angeles. While the movie based on their accomplishments is produced, they'll try to find the criminal who continues to follow them.

The Supporting Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Due to how the team works on a different case every season, Only Murders in the Building is able to add new stars to its supporting cast every time it returns to television. Artists such as Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Nathan Lane have been some of the performers who have worked as guests in previous episodes of the series, as Oliver, Charles and Mable established themselves as trustworthy investigators. And upcoming episodes of Only Murders in the Building won't fall behind when it comes to the familiar faces who will appear alongside the detectives.

Melissa McCarthy will star in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building as an unknown character. The performer recently played Ursula in The Little Mermaid, the remake that earned $569 million at the global box office last summer. McCarthy's comedic style will fit right in with the humor the Hulu series is known for. Hopefully, her character will turn out to be an ally to Oliver, Charles and Mabel, as the team attempts to discover who took the life of their friend.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres on Hulu on August 27.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

