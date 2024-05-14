The Big Picture Only Murders in the Building Season 4 teaser takes the trio to Hollywood.

Season 4 features star-studded guest appearances including Eugene Levy, Melissa McCarthy, and Meryl Streep.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building returns on Hulu on August 27.

Only Murders in the Building is going Hollywood in the first teaser for the new season of the hit Hulu mystery-comedy series. The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will debut on the streamer on August 27. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back together and on the hunt for another murderer in the new teaser.

As the new teaser opens, amateur detectives Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) are pondering the next season of their true crime podcast, with Oliver suggesting they need to find another murder in the building - only to find exactly that in the (dead) form of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles' longtime stunt double who was slain by a sniper in the closing moments of last season's finale.

But the hunt for her killer isn't the only thing on the crew's mind, as they've been summoned to Hollywood by a studio that wants to bring their podcast to the big screen. However, if they're hoping Charles' Tinseltown experience will help them seal the deal, they're in for a rude awakening, as we see the former star of cheesy cop show Brazzos hilariously botch negotiations with studio head Molly Shannon.

Who Else Will Star in the New Season of 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The new teaser promises that this will be the starriest season of Only Murders in the Building yet, and that isn't hyperbole. As befits the new season's sojourn to the City of Angels, the new season will be replete with big-name guest stars. It offers us our first glimpses of new characters played by Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and an eyepatch-sporting Richard Kind.

It also heralds the return of last year's new addition to the cast, Meryl Streep as a late-blooming actress and Oliver's love interest Loretta Durkin, and series regulars Michael Cyril Creighton as fussy Arconia resident Howard Morris and newly-minted Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph as sympathetic police detective Donna Williams. Lynch, despite Sazz's death, will also turn up in the new season; as is Only Murders tradition, the season's murder victim frequently turns up in flashbacks.

Since its debut in the summer of 2021, Only Murders in the Building has been a critical and ratings hit for Hulu. Its first season aired on ABC earlier this year to help fill the network's strike-starved programming schedule and also served to expose the series to a greater viewing audience.

Only Murders in the Building's fourth season will premiere on Hulu on August 27. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser above.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

