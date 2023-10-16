As one of Hulu's most successful shows, Only Murders in the Building has been a mainstay in many of our viewing habits since its debut back in 2021. Each year, millions have flocked back to the Arconia to see what compelling mystery needs solving next by the podcast sleuths, with 2023 bringing a wonderfully successful third season. But, as time inched ever closer to the hotly-anticipated finale of Season 3, one question above all dominated fans' minds, and it wasn't "Who killed Ben Glenroy?". Desperate to know if their favorite trio would return again, viewers' prayers were answered when, on the day of the finale, Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building was officially announced. This came as no real surprise, with Season 3's finale going all out to set up a fourth outing for the trio, especially considering the shocking murderous ending. With all that in mind, and with plenty of investigation to do into what may be next for the show, here is everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 4 so far.

Image via Hulu

Given the announcement has only just been made, there is not yet an official release date for Season 4. However, with Seasons 2 and 3 receiving summer launch slots on consecutive years, it might be fair to assume that Season 4 will be released around the summer of 2024. However, this is only if the show is unaffected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, with the delays having the potential to push Season 4's release into 2025.

Where Can You Watch 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Just like the first three seasons, Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will be exclusive to Hulu. Or to be more specific, it'll be on whatever the new streaming service is that will form from the merger of Disney+ and Hulu. For those without a subscription, prices start from either $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with viewing available via the Hulu website or app. For lovers of the show in the UK, Canada, or elsewhere, the show will continue to be available on Disney+.

Watch on Hulu

Is There a Trailer For 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Unsurprisingly, there is not yet a trailer for Season 4. Make sure to sign up and stay tuned to Collider to find out as soon as a trailer or any other promotional material is released. In the meantime, here's the music video for "Creatures of the Night", the song featured in the Season 3 finale as part of Oliver's in-universe play Death Rattle Dazzle:

Who Is Making 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Although there is no confirmation as to who will be back for Season 4, it is expected that co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman (Looking) will be back to steer the ship once more. Executive story editor and writer Ben Philippe (Interview with the Vampire) will also likely be back, as will directors Jamie Babbit (Gilmore Girls) and Cherien Dabis (Ramy), and executive producers Dan Fogelman (Tangled) and Jess Rosenthal (This is Us), who have worked on all three seasons so far. The series is created by Hoffman and Steve Martin, with Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez also serving as executive producers.

How Many Episodes Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Have?

Despite not having a definite answer for this yet, there have been ten episodes in all three seasons so far, suggesting another 10 for Season 4 is likely. Luckily, given the announcement was only just made for Season 4, writing will not be affected by the recent WGA strikes, hopefully leading to no cutbacks in the episode count.

Related Steve Martin Romanced Meryl Streep in a Rom-Com Long Before 'Only Murders' As 'Only Murders' third season comes to a close, add this Meryl Streep and Steve Martin rom-com to your watch list.

Who Are the Returning Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Image via Hulu

Of course, Only Murders in the Building wouldn't be the same without our central trio of podcast-hosting detectives. Once again, Martin Short (Innerspace), Steve Martin (Roxanne), and Selena Gomez (Spring Breakers) will be reprising their roles as Oliver Putnam, Charles-Haden Savage, and Mabel Mora respectively. The chemistry between the three was palpable from the series' very first episode, with many choosing to tune in for the past three seasons thanks solely to their wonderfully captivating performances.

It's also been officially confirmed that Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia) will be returning to the show. Despite heading to LA to chase her acting dream, Streep's Loretta looks to be in it for the long haul about her relationship with Oliver, whether that be short or long-distance.

Another hopeful returnee is Jesse Williams' Tobert, with series showrunner John Hoffman even stating to The Hollywood Reporter, "I love them both, Jesse and Meryl, everyone. I mean, for God’s sakes, I would bring Paul [Rudd] back if we can. Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they’re all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories." Given the shocking ending of Season 3 involving the murder of Jane Lynch's (Glee) Sazz, she will almost certainly return in at least a flashback capacity, similar to Paul Rudd's (Ant-Man) role in the most recent season. There are also characters we can safely assume will not be in Season 4, with the murder of Paul Rudd's Ben now officially solved and Wesley Taylor's (Smash) Cliff and Linda Emond's (Succession) Donna discovered as the killers, all three are almost guaranteed to not reprise their roles. Additionally, Only Murders in the Building is famous for its revolving door of special guest stars and celebrity cameos. From Sting to Amy Schumer, the possibilities for who may turn up in the Arconia in Season 4 are seemingly endless.

What Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4's Plot Be About?

Image via Hulu

As any great murder mystery does, Only Murders in the Building has set up its plot right from the start, with the narrative of Season 4 beginning as Season 3 ended. As the after-party rejoices in the success of Death Rattle Dazzle, Charles seemingly heads into his apartment where he is shot in the stomach collapsing on impact. However, a slow pan of the camera reveals that it was in fact Sazz who was shot, with her using her dying moments to try and draw a letter on the floor in blood. This letter, plus the fact that she had something important to tell Charles at the party, sets up a mouth-watering mystery for Season 4, especially when one considers it is possible that the killer thought they were shooting Charles and not Sazz. This, plus many other unanswered questions following the finale, will be sure to pay off in Season 4, with many hoping that, beyond all, the central trio can rekindle the same chemistry that made them so delightful in Season 1.

There's also a very strong possibility that at least part of the story will be set in Los Angeles, moving away from the show's New York setting. While it's unlikely that the show will completely move to the West Coast, a short visit would make sense considering both Tobert and Loretta are moving to LA. Oliver and Mabel seemed open to the idea of visiting LA in the finale, and it's possible that the investigation into Sazz's murder could take the trio to Hollywood. Who knows, maybe Charles' newfound success on Broadway could lead to a movie role for the TV veteran as well.