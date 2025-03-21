A two-time Oscar-winner and iconic James Bond villain has joined Hulu’s beloved mystery series. Variety reports that Christoph Waltz is the latest addition to the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5. Waltz joins Keegan-Michael Key as the two newest members of the cast, but details about both their characters and the plot for Season 5 are being kept under wraps. Season 5 is currently in production and is expected to be released later this year. Waltz and Michael Key will star alongside series veterans Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin in the fifth season of OMITB. Steve Martin also created the series alongside John Hoffman, with both of his co-stars, Gomez and Short, also producing. Dan Fogelman, creator of Paradise, is also an executive producer on Only Murders in the Building.
A two-time James Bond villain, known for squaring off against Daniel Craig’s 007 twice in Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021), Waltz is also a Quentin Tarantino favorite, famed for his roles in Django Unchained (2012) and Inglourious Basterds (2009), both of which earned him his two Academy Award wins from his only nominations. Waltz was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Miles Sellers in the first season of Most Dangerous Game, the short-form comedy series that comes from Scott Elder, Josh Haron, and Nick Santora. More recently, Waltz starred alongside Lucy Liu (Red One) and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) in Old Guy, the action comedy from Simon West, and he also featured opposite Dexter: Original Sin veteran Patrick Gibson in The Portable Door, a fantasy epic from Jeffrey Walker.
