Only Murders in the Building has just made the first key addition to its cast for its new season. Keegan-Michael Key will join the murder mystery comedy in a recurring role for its upcoming fifth season. Deadline reports that Key's role is being kept under wraps for now.

Key is the first guest cast member announced for the latest season of the Hulu series, which began production on its fifth season this week. In Key, they have a comedy veteran with a solid resume. He met Jordan Peele when they were both cast on Fox sketch comedy series Mad TV. The two created, wrote, and starred on the Comedy Central series Key & Peele, which launched them both to comedy stardom. Since going solo, he's starred on the series Friends From College, Reboot, and Schmigadoon! He has also found success in voice acting, lending his voice to Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Bumblebee in Transformers One. He'll next be seen in Play Dirty, Shane Black's adaptation of Donald Westlake's novel The Hunter, alongside Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield.

What Do We Know About Season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building'?