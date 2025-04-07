The rumours are true! Logan Lerman has joined the cast for Only Murders in the Building Season 5, Deadline confirms. This comes after the Percy Jackson star was spotted in a cast photo for the hit Hulu comedy series. Like many stars before him who have joined the show before, his character's details remain under wraps, possibly to protect the integrity of the show's format, which features a killer reveal at the end of the season. Lerman joins Keegan Michael Key, Christoph Waltz, Renee Zellweger, and Tea Leoni as Season 5 guest stars. Much about the season is unknown, but it will follow the trio's attempt at solving Lester's murder from Season 4. Season 5 is in production and does not have a premiere date yet. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will return, joined by Michael Cyril Creighton.

Only Murders In The Building "follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Where You May Have Seen Logan Lerman Before

Lerman began his career as a child actor and is best known for playing the titular character in Disney's Percy Jackson film franchise. Only Murders in the Building marks his return to Hulu, where he starred in the 2024 series We Were the Lucky Ones. Based on Georgia Hunter's New York Times bestselling novel, it is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite. Lerman also starred in Prime Video's Hunters, a series about a misfit team that bands together to hunt down Nazis in America after learning that some escaped and were hiding out there. Lerman will next be seen in College Republicans alongside Asa Butterfield and Kristine Forsythe.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 does not have a premiere date yet. You can catch up with the past four seasons on Hulu in the US.