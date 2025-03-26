The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building just got a surprising addition to its cast. Renée Zellweger will be seen in the Hulu smash hit in the near future. The Bridget Jones star will become a part of the narrative that will feature the team attempting to figure out who was responsible for Lester's (Teddy Coluca) death. Upcoming episodes of Only Murders in the Building will mark the return of Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam. The reliable team of investigators is always getting into trouble thanks to their podcast and their ability to put criminals behind bars.

Renée Zellweger was recently allowed to return to one of the biggest roles of her career thanks to Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. While the sequel was only released through Peacock in the United States, the romantic comedy directed by Michael Morris became successful at the international box office. Foreign audiences got the chance to experience Zellwegger's comeback on the big screen. The sequel also featured performances from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, but now, Renée Zellwegger is getting ready to join one of the biggest television comedies in recent years.

The previous season of Only Murders in the Building saw the team trying to find Sazz's (Jane Lynch) killer. The character had served as one of Charles' best friends over the years, with Lynch inflecting her signature humor on the stunt double. Now that Marshall P. Pope (Jin Ha) is behind bars, the crew is more than ready to chase yet another criminal. The main characters of Only Murders in the Building found out about Lester's passing during Oliver and Loretta's (Meryl Streep) wedding.

The Cast of the Show Continues to Grow

Image via Shutterstock

Renée Zellweger will be only one of the new stars who will be seen in upcoming episodes of Only Murders in the Building. It was recently revealed that Christoph Waltz has also joined the next mystery that has to be solved by Mabel, Charles and Oliver. The acclaimed actor has been seen in productions such as Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, but Waltz could need to lean into his comedic talents in order to become a part of the Hulu smash hit. Renée Zellweger's role in upcoming episodes of Only Murders in the Building remains a mystery.

A release date for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building hasn't been announced by Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.