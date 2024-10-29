The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building might have just come to an end, but development on the next chapter of the story continues to move forward. Téa Leoni has joined the cast of the fifth season of the series, according to Deadline. The performer made a short appearance during the conclusion of the fourth season as Sofia Caccimelio. The character is involved in the new missing persons case Only Murders in the Building just established as its next mystery. No further details were given regarding what the character will be doing once she returns to the screen.

Before joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building, Leoni appeared as Elizabeth McCord in Madam Secretary. The political drama created by Barbara Hall was centered around McCord's life as the United States Secretary of State. The series ran for six seasons before coming to an end on CBS. Only Murders in the Building will allow Leoni to dive into a show less serious than the ones she's used to, even if the details of her character remain a mystery. Thankfully, the trio from the Arconia will be there to provide their unique brand of investigative skills to the situation.

Only Murders in the Building introduced Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) as three amateur fans of crime podcasts. But when the characters decide to start their own podcast after an incident in their building, their lives get way more complicated than they expected. The Hulu comedy became an instant success, and thanks to positive reviews and strong viewership numbers, Only Murders in the Building has managed to be renewed several times.

The Talented Guests Stars of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building has added a variety of extremely talented performers to its roster over the years. Previous seasons of the acclaimed show introduced Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin and Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy. Rudd even managed to come back in the latest season of the show as Glen Stubbins, his original character's stunt double. It remains to be seen if Leoni's Sofia Caccimelio will be a friend or a foe when she returns to Only Murders in the Building. In the meantime, audiences can stream the first four seasons of the title on Hulu.

A release date hasn't been set for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

