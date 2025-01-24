There are certainly more cases to uncover, as Only Murders In the Building is confirmed to be returning for Season 5 before Season 4 even concluded. With co-creator John Hoffman having teased last year that the fifth season would be a "completely different world," executive producer Dan Fogelman (the man behind the hit drama series This Is Us) has some good words about the upcoming season and that fans can expect a "big fun mystery" coming their way.

While promoting his new series Paradise, Fogelman revealed in an interview with TheWrap that Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is scheduled to begin production "relatively soon," highlighting that the writers have been "cooking up" something exciting for fans. “I was just texting with Steve [Martin] and Marty [Short] and John Hoffman this morning. We can expect more big guest stars that’ll probably be announced sooner rather than later." The executive producer also teased that Season 5 will feature "another big fun mystery" and that it would be a "really fun, fulfilling season."

‘Only Murders in the Building’s Unprecedented Success

Close

The mystery dramedy debuted to critical acclaim back in 2021 and has continued its momentum from the first to the latest season. With Season 1 garnering a total of 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (with the following seasons also performing well critically), it's no surprise the series has received another season renewal. Of course, the show's success can be largely attributed to its lead characters, whose chemistry has kept audiences interested for over three years now. Fogelman also took time to praise the three crime-solving leads Steve Martin (who plays Charles-Haden Savage), Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), and Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), saying, “It’s just so always so fun to start a new story with them and explore new aspects of their friendship and new aspects of their lives."

The series follows three strangers, who become friends over their shared interest in true-crime podcasts. Together, the trio runs their own podcast they call "Only Murders in the Building" while investigating a series of murders in an Upper West Side apartment building called The Arconia. Short, Martin, and Gomez are expected to return for Season 5.

The first four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about Season 5.