The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building is one step closer to becoming a reality. The official social media accounts of the series have announced that principal photography has begun for the next adventure for Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). Now that the stars of the blockbuster comedy series are done with this year's award season and their commitments related to the circuit, cameras are rolling for what promises to be yet another thrilling mystery for the fans of the show.

Not much is known about the premise of the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building other than the fact that the team will have to solve the mystery behind Lester's (Teddy Coluca) death. The gang was finally having a good time at Oliver and Loretta's (Meryl Streep) wedding. But while everyone was enjoying the party, the faithful doorman of the Arconia was murdered in cold blood. Only Murders in the Building is known for planting seeds for its next season at the conclusion of any given installment.

Only Murders in the Building has received critical praise ever since it premiered a few years ago. Martin Short recently won the SAG Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his work as Oliver Putnam. And while critics and awards organizations have fallen in love with the title created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, audiences have also shown their love for their favorite fictional true-crime podcast. Strong viewership numbers have allowed Hulu to renew Only Murders in the Building with confidence for several years.

The Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building is known for the impressive number of guest stars who have become a part of the series. Paul Rudd has been busy over the past couple of years thanks to his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the star found the time to portray two different characters in the Hulu smash hit. Last season's victim also turned out to be a beloved performer. Jane Lynch might have traumatized an entire generation of teenagers on Glee, but as Sazz Pataki, the actress was praised for her charisma and chemistry with Steve Martin's Charles. Other notable guest stars from Only Murders in the Building include Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Cara Delevingne.

A release date for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building hasn't been set by Hulu. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.