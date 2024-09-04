There will be even more murders happening in the Arconia. Hulu's smash hit murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building has just been renewed for a Season 5 on the platform with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all set to reprise their role as the podcasting trio Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. The news comes two episodes into their Hollywood-centric fourth season, which sees them investigating the death of Charles's longtime stuntwoman and confidant Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Like past seasons, their fifth outing will run for ten episodes.

Only Murders in the Building has received no shortage of accolades during its stay on Hulu, with Season 3 setting the bar especially high with 21 Emmy nominations. In total, the series has four wins under its belt thus far, including a first for guest actor Nathan Lane, and has consistently drawn high critical praise for its delightful story of three unlikely friends teaming up for a true-crime show all about the various deaths in their apartment complex. The most recent fourth installment is no exception, earning a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score from both critics and audiences as well as an 8/10 review from Collider's Remus Noronha. Co-creators John Hoffman and Martin will now have to plan out a follow-up to easily the most star-studded season yet.

While the series has welcomed no shortage of guests to the Arconia over its run, including Lane, Cara Delevingne, Sting, Amy Schumer, Paul Rudd, Matthew Broderick, and many more, Season 4 has upped the ante for their trip to Tinseltown. Meryl Streep, who was introduced as Oliver's love interest Loretta in Season 3, is back in the fold after her Emmy-nominated first turn alongside a bevy of new faces. Key among them are Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria, who play fictionalized themselves cast as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in the movie adaptation of their podcast. Molly Shannon also appears as the Paramount executive in charge of bringing the project together with Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy among the rest. Episode 1 also saw a special appearance from the oft-mentioned Scott Bakula in a cameo.

What's to Come for the 'Only Murders in the Building' Crew?

For now, the focus is on figuring out who took out Sazz. Season 3 ended with a shock as Charles's body double was shot when walking up to his apartment to fetch some wine. When the gang finds out what happened to her body and the blood, they rush to find the killer before authorities get involved. However, as they're pulled between Hollywood and New York, stress is running high for everyone while preparations for the movie begin in the background. The most frightening part of all, though, is the fact that the killer was likely targeting Charles instead and Sazz had some important things to tell her friend before her untimely demise as further teased in Episode 2. Fan favorite recurring cast members Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Cyril Creighton also return to help, or pester, the group during their sleuthing as well.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will continue airing every Tuesday until the season finale on October 29. If the pattern remains the same, Season 5 will likely premiere on Hulu sometime next summer or early fall. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information as it comes out.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Watch on Hulu