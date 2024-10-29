Only Murders in the Building might have solved the murder in Season 4, but in this building, there are always more murders. The show will return for Season 5 after Hulu renewed it before Season 4 was fully released. John Hoffman is the co-creator and showrunner, and in an interview with The Wrap, he talked about Season 4 and how it affects the subsequent season. Hoffman revealed that Season 5 was going well, and the writers were almost halfway through the season's mystery and narrative. He talked about threading the fifth season, saying,

"We’re in the middle of breaking Episode 4 of Season 5 right now, so it’s crazy. But I’m really excited about it and it’s a completely different world opened up."

Who Will Return for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5?

Image via Hulu

The show is largely successful due to its robust cast of regular and guest stars. Based on the cliffhanger from Season 4, the core Arconia trio is expected to return, played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. Meanwhile, Loretta went to New Zealand for a project. Hoffman talked about bringing back Meryl Streep for Season 5. "I find it very hard to imagine Loretta not being a part of this television show now, and I’ve told Meryl this and I think she feels similarly," the showrunner said of Streep's potential appearance in the upcoming season. "Truthfully, I have nothing but huge wishes that we get to do more with her without question. It’s all about getting the right story for her and getting her something worthy," he added.

The finale also teased several core guest stars for Season 5, as Mrs. Caccimelio approached the trio to offer them some work. Hoffman confirmed that Tea Leoni would return. "I just got a text from that actress while we were on this Zoom, so that’s a little bit of something for you. That’s for sure, an opening up of the other elephant in the room," he told the publication. Even Marshall/Rex has the potential of returning despite being killed off, something Hoffman spoke about, saying,

"It’s sad because I love Jin Ha and I would love to bring him back in some way. And you never know, someone can be a ghost in our show pretty easily.."

While New York has always been the heart of the show, the showrunner teased an even deeper dive into the city. "What I’m excited about for Season 5 is that we’re trying to tell a particular kind of take from a New York angle. Season 5 will hit on some very current things going on within New York, specifically very relevant things that are happening in the city right now, in ways that honestly we couldn’t have even predicted," he teased.

Season 5 is still in early development, but you can watch Only Murders in the Building, Season 1 to 4, on Hulu.

