Steve Martin and Martin Short made up one of Hollywood's most iconic comedic duos during the ‘80s and ‘90s. Appearing in films together like Three Amigos! and Father of the Bride, the pair remained frequent collaborators throughout their careers. Many thought that their heyday as a pair was over by the 2020s, but those people were proven very wrong. The third key ingredient to Martin and Short’s rejuvenated success? Pop star and actress Selena Gomez. Together, the three star in Hulu’s comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building, making up a trio viewers never knew they needed.

Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) are three strangers who live in the Arconia apartment in New York City and are brought together by their mutual love of true crime. When a grisly murder actually occurs in their own building, they band together to investigate the identity of the killer by recording their own true crime podcast. Finding themselves in the middle of a case like the ones they have read and heard about, these amateur detectives clash with other residents of the building and start to believe the killer may be among them. Since its debut in 2021, Only Murders in the Building has been commercially and critically acclaimed on a wide scale. Audiences can’t get enough of the dynamic chemistry between Martin, Short and Gomez, as well as the series' continuous twists and turns that unravel until the very final moment. With four seasons released and a fifth on the way, it is the perfect time to take a look back and see which murder comes out on top.

4 Season 2 (2022)

Number of episodes: 10

After the huge success of Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, it was no surprise when the show returned for an even bigger second season. After solving the murder of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), Charles, Mabel, and Oliver celebrate, but it’s not too long until another murder in the building occurs. The trio discover the dead body of Bunny Fogler (Jayne Houdyshell), the cantankerous head of the Arconia. They are arrested from the scene as prime suspects by the police. When they are released due to lack of evidence, they must decide whether to lie low or investigate who the killer is once more. Of course, they choose the latter. As the three try to gain leads, they learn more about Bunny’s life and history, and that there is much more to her than her grumpy exterior. Many revelations occur, such as the discovery of hidden passages in the Arconia building, and unearthed secrets coming to light that help solve Bunny’s murder.

With its second season, Only Murders keeps bringing laughs and mystery, with twists and turns that keep unraveling until the very last moment of the season finale. Martin, Short, and Gomez continue to bounce off of each other in hilarious and unexpected ways, all bringing new dimensions to their characters. Charles reconnects with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter Lucy (Zoe Colletti), Oliver is forced to confront the paternity of his son Will (Ryan Broussard), and Mabel finds a new romance with mysterious artist Alice (Cara Delevinge). With any new season, more big stars are introduced, such as Delevinge, Amy Schumer, and the legendary Shirley MacLaine. While this season might be slightly less memorable than the others, that doesn’t mean it’s bad by any means. With the high standard Only Murders has set, the worst season of this show is still probably one of the best things on television. However, despite this, Season 2 also has the most memorable reveal of the entire series, and due to that, the strongest finale so far. One of the most memorable moments is when Charles, Oliver, and Mabel stage a killer reveal party that has more than one surprise in store.

3 Season 3 (2023)

Number of episodes: 10

The show must go on… even when there’s been a murder! Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building sees the action shift to the stage as Oliver produces his Broadway musical "Death Rattle Dazzle." The only complication? The murder of one of the cast members. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the main star of the show, is killed off in episode one, leading to a new mystery for the gang to solve. As the tragedy threatens the release of the show, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver are faced with a number of potential suspects from its cast and crew. As they uncover the backstage drama, it becomes apparent that Ben wasn’t liked by many people and that they could all have a motive for killing him. As this is all happening, Oliver sees his career crumbling right before his eyes and does everything he can to save his show.

Season 3 ups the stakes and scale for the show’s clever and ingenious storytelling, as one of its most compelling mysteries yet is explored. Featuring a number of flashbacks and internal character monologs, viewers are taken right into the action of the production and the moments that led up to Ben’s death. Paul Rudd is excellent as the arrogant actor, proving he should play more villainous roles. The season also features the addition of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Meryl Streep. She plays the role of Loretta, a sweet yet feisty actress in the show who Oliver falls in love with. Also joining in supporting roles are Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park. Despite all the star power, the show never purely relies on it. It is simply one of many ingredients that make this season work so well. Plus, Charles finally conquering his nerves and performing “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” amid a police investigation is undoubtedly one of the show’s best scenes.

2 Season 4 (2024)

Number of episodes: 10

The most recent season of Only Murders in the Building proves that the show is only getting better with age, making for one of the best yet. While season three tackled Broadway, Season 4 goes even bigger by going to Hollywood. With their podcast being turned into a movie by Paramount Pictures, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are whisked away to Los Angeles to meet the cast and crew, including erratic producer Bev Melon (Molly Shannon). They also meet the actors who will be playing them: Eugene Levy as Charles, Zack Galifianakis as Oliver, and Eva Longoria as Mabel. Amid the glitz and glamour, the trio learn that Sazz (Jane Lynch), Charles’s long-time stunt double and close friend, was murdered in Charles’s apartment. As the trio investigate the behind-the-scenes world of show business to catch the killer, they also try to figure out whether Charles is the target or not. Everyone is a suspect, from the cast and crew of the film to the strange residents who live on the west side of the Arconia.

The show continues to find new and exciting ways to keep these murders fresh and interesting, and OMITB Season 4 has one of the most compelling yet. Having signed their life rights away to the movie studio, the main trio are forced to confront their own personal demons and how people see them. Sazz also gets more screen time and focus as we learn about her relationship with Charles, and her work as a stunt person. Despite the safety of a film set, danger lurks at every corner, and the trio and their investigation are constantly threatened. There’s also the intriguing introduction of the 'westies,' a close-knit group of neighbors made up of eye-patch-wearing Vince (Richard Kind), family Alfonso (Desmin Borges), Inez (Daphne Rubin-Vega) and Ana (Lilian Rebo) and Christmas enthusiast Rudy (Kumail Nanjiani). In its most starry season yet, Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria shine as fictionalized versions of themselves and are also useful for the case. If the show continues on this path, there may be plenty more murders in the foreseeable future.

1 Season 1 (2021)

Number of episodes: 10

The season that started it all still remains the best when it comes to Only Murders in the Building. When we first meet Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, they are all at different stages in their lives. Charles is a washed-up former TV star searching for glory, Oliver is a struggling Broadway director trying to get his break, and Mabel is a young renovator trying to figure out what to do with her life. By chance, they meet in the Arconia elevator, and a beautiful friendship is born out of a love for everything true crime. So, when Tim Kono is murdered in their building, it is the perfect opportunity for them to employ their skills and knowledge in an amateur investigation, creating the podcast "Only Murders in the Building." Things get more complicated when it is revealed that Mabel and Tim used to be friends, yet, she is just as in the dark as Charles and Oliver are.

Soon after its premiere, the series quickly impressed viewers thanks to its unique blend of comedy and suspense. While the show is about murder, it is also incredibly cozy and comforting to watch. Gomez paired with Martin and Short may have initially seemed like a strange choice, but they are absolutely delightful as a group, with a lot of the humor coming from their generational age gap. Other prolific characters in the first season include Jan (Amy Ryan), Charles’s girlfriend, and Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), who also has connections to Tim Kono as well as Mabel. Musician Sting, of The Police, also appears as himself and an unlikely suspect. Along with its laughs and thrills, the first season also greatly demonstrates the series' thoughtful and intelligent storytelling choices, such as an episode from the point of view of Theo Dimas (James Caverly), who is deaf. It was very clear early on that Only Murders would become the smash hit it is now.

