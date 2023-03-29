Only Murders in the Building Season 3 seems like an enigma as more behind-the-scenes details are pouring out while the series is filming. After adding A-list faces like Meryl Streep and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd to the already star-studded the series is dishing out in bits and pieces what to expect from the upcoming season. And we can be assured Streep will be seen dancing as the official page of the fan-favorite series posts a video of her rehearsing.

In the new video, Streep can be seen practicing with Broadway actor Wesley Taylor as Rudd looks on. The duo bursts out in cheers as the veteran actor gets the steps right and it only showcases all the behind-the-scenes fun that fans usually don’t get to see. A previously revealed teaser showed Streep in character at a table read and another showed Selena Gomez in a wedding gown, amping up the curiosity surrounding the upcoming season.

Who is Meryl Streep Playing in Only Murders in the Building?

The Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building left fans on a cliffhanger setting up the mystery of Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy, a high-profile star dying on-stage after some friction backstage with Oliver, played by Short. The upcoming season will see our favorite trio taking on the mystery. While the character and plot details are kept tightly under wraps with the above-mentioned teasers seems like Streep will play a stage actor, who would be embroiled in the drama.

Image via Steve Martin

The first season of the series was an instant hit among fans as well as critics and bagged 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2022, winning three. The response got the series instant renewal of the future seasons. The comedy-drama sees Charles (Steve Martin), Mable (Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) as a rag-tag group of true crime podcasters, who join forces to solve murders paving the path for some hilarious moments as they go on about their investigations.

Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, the series also casts Amy Ryan, Jane Lynch, Andrea Martin, Tina Fey, Ryan Broussard, Jayne Houdyshell, and more. Along with Rudd and Streep, the new season will add actors like Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams. Martin co-created the series with Hoffmann. The duo also executive produces alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbit.

The first and second seasons are currently airing on the streaming platform. We can expect Season 3 to drop on Hulu sometime in the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, check out the new video below: