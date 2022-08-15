If you've ever wanted to tour the Third Arm Gallery run by Alice (Cara Delevingne) or get a deeper look into the mind of Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), now's your chance. Only Murders in the Building is getting an interactive pop-up full of twists, turns, and wild secrets regarding the show's currently airing second season. Consisting of various locations throughout the show from the fabulous and historic Arconia to the Pickle Diner where Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) spent her last day alive, the event will run for two days - Friday, August 19th from 4pm to 10pm and Saturday, August 20th from 11am to 9pm - in New York City.

The event starts guests off in a recreation of the Third Arm Gallery, showing off some of the most famous art pieces from the show including Bunny's infamous Rose Cooper painting and Mabel's (Selena Gomez) mural. Aside from being a display of references from throughout the series, it's full of secret passageways much like the Arconia itself. A rendering of the space shows pictures of the Arconia, a box of gut milk, and the sculpture of Mabel which she destroyed with an axe, but the most curious part is that Bunny's closet, which has her secret elevator out of the Arconia hidden in it, is built into the display, indicating one potential secret in the pop-up. Even the restrooms contain references as fans can find little Easter eggs from Theo (James Caverly) and Mabel's investigation at Coney Island on the way there.

For the painters among the crowd, the event also offers the opportunity to help complete Mabel's iconic mural of the Arconia. The activation comes courtesy of Gomez's Rare Beauty and allows fans to work on the mural which, as shown in the rendering, is lacking the same color it has in the series.

Once fans are done in the gallery, they can move to Charles's (Steve Martin) apartment to look for Easter eggs and clues in his foyer and kitchen (make sure to check the knife holder). There will be plenty of opportunities for photos, but the Bloody Mabel wall will allow fans to take pictures as their favorite characters. The other big draw to the attraction is a section dedicated to the dip-loving Oliver with a very 1970s photo booth dedicated to his favorite deduction game Son of Sam and a recreation of his apartment. There's a lot to unpack with his living space, from the posters of his musicals - including his infamous flop Splash: The Musical - to Mrs. Gambolini sitting around in her massive cage, and a throne of gut milk. Oliver still has nothing better to do with the gross beverage he got all the way back in Season 1, but it at least makes a good seat for photo taking.

The exhibit closes out with a trip to the Pickle Diner and Bunny's booth, offering one final photo opportunity and one more chance to look for clues the Only Murders team might've missed. It'll be the last real shot fans have to solve the mystery before the season finale on August 23. There are a lot of loose ends to tie up in the last two episodes and a gaggle of potential suspects that could've done Bunny in, but Martin and John Hoffman's murder mystery series has stayed sharp to this point, retaining its 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu with the next episode dropping on August 16. Check out photos of the special in-person exhibit in New York below and get your tickets on Fever before they sell out!