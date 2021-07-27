Are boom mics allowed at crime scenes? Audiences are soon to find out in Only Murders in the Building, Hulu’s newest comedic murder-mystery. Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, the series’ first full-length trailer gives audiences a better look into the secrecy and intrigue of the show’s Upper West Side setting, and proves just how easy it is to become wrapped up in conspiracy.

Only Murders in the Building follows three true crimes obsessives (Gomez, Martin, and Short), who take it upon themselves to solve a murder when a fellow tenant of their apartment building is found dead. And, because it wouldn’t be Martin and Short without something zany — they decide to start a podcast about it.

The three use their minimal “skills” to unravel the complex secrets of their building, all the while poking fun at the true crime sensationalism sweeping up podcasters by the body bag. Yellow gloves are donned to search for clues with all the tact of a toddler, while Martin and Short’s Charles and Oliver lock themselves in a closet for the sake of their podcast’s acoustics.

The series combines Martin and Short’s duo comedy with the electricity of a classic crime thriller, featuring off-the-wall hijinks and guest-starring spots from the likes of Nathan Lane, Jane Lynch, and even, as himself, Sting — whom Gomez’s Mabel misidentifies as “the guy from U2”, much to her companions’ dismay. And when the trio begins to suspect that the murderer may reside alongside them, the race is on, before the killer — and their own lies — catch up to them.

Only Murders in the Building also stars Aaron Dominguez, Vanessa Aspillaga, and Ryan Broussard. The series is co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman, with episodes set to be directed by Jamie Babbit, Cherien Dabis, Gillian Robespierre, and Don Scardino. Martin, Gomez, and Short serve as executive producers, alongside Hoffman, Babbit, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

The first three episodes of Only Murders In The Building will premiere August 31 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming on Tuesday. Check out the brand new trailer below:

