Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building finally has a release date. In tandem with Hulu's upfronts this week, star Steve Martin also shared the first teaser for the comedic murder-mystery series, which reveals that the first episode will premiere on August 31, with subsequent episodes following weekly.

The teaser introduces Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as a trio of true crime-obsessed strangers who are drawn together by a grisly death in their own apartment building. Suspecting murder, they create a podcast to document their investigation. But, as the secrets they uncover start to threaten their lives, everyone becomes a suspect, including each other.

The show was created and written by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin, Hoffman, Gomez, and Short are all executive producing. They’ll be joined by This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, fellow This is Us producer Jess Rosenthal, and veteran TV director Jamie Babbit (Silicon Valley), who will also direct.

With so much talent on both sides of the camera, this show is looking like a great romp. Martin and Short’s chemistry is as goofy as ever, and Gomez’s deadpan makes her an ideal foil. Throw in a twisty whodunnit plot, and the only question is whether we can wait until the end of the summer for this to drop.

Only Murders in the Building premieres August 31 on Hulu. Check out the teaser below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

