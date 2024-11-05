You'd think that a millennial and two septuagenarians who have their own podcast wouldn't be huge magnets for crime. But now that Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building has wrapped up, it's time for us to re-examine how often people around the trio end up meeting a grisly fate. It already seems like a bit of a stretch that so many murders are taking place in one single New York City apartment building (not to mention one as nice as the Arconia!), but it's feeling even more unlikely that all of these deaths would take place with direct connections to Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). Are these seemingly innocent people actually dangerous?

The Bodies Are Piling Up Around the 'Only Murders in the Building' Gang

Each season of the Hulu series has centered around the murder of someone linked to the Arconia in some way. The first season sees the trio investigating the death of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), a childhood friend of Mabel's who is living in the building. Then, Season 2 deals with the murder of their grumpy, elderly neighbor, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). It seemed like maybe the murders were going to occur outside the building in Season 3, when the lead of Oliver's play, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), collapses onstage. Somehow, he is resurrected, only to meet his maker a second time, back at the Arconia.

In its most recent season, the trio looks into the murder of Charles' best friend and stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). All of these deaths felt somewhat organic to the overall plot of the series, but then the comedy threw one more murder into the mix in the Season 4 finale. The building's beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), has been found dead in the fountain in the courtyard of the Arconia. This leads to several questions about why Charles, Oliver, and Mabel seem to always be connected to new murder victims.

Are the 'Only Murders in the Building' Podcasters a Magnet for Death?

There could be many reasons why the gang keeps finding themselves in the middle of these murder investigations. First, it could merely be a coincidence. Crimes happen all the time, and perhaps the gang just has the bad luck of finding themselves embroiled in the aftermath of these deaths (and even worse luck that they know the victims so well). There's also the fact that the trio do seem to insert themselves into the drama. Their podcast seems to end up tying them back to so many different people who then wind up dead. The trio's friendship is a beautiful thing, but it is definitely centered around really unfortunate circumstances of their friends and neighbors being knocked off. Because they're often getting into other people's business and pushing their way into relationships with shady people, it could make sense that Charles, Mabel, and Oliver tend to find themselves connected to dead bodies.

There are also several other broader theories as to why the Only Murders in the Building gang keeps getting involved with murder victims. There is a possibility that the writers are going to somehow tie all of these murders together in the end. Perhaps the inclusion of the character of crime boss, Nicky "The Neck" Cacciamelio, in the season finale is going to show that there's always been a criminal element present in the Arconia (even if the trio weren't always aware of it). Season 4 also points out that there may be someone hunting the gang (likely since the very beginning). Plot holes such as Winnie the dog's poisoning and notes that were left for the trio and Jan (Amy Ryan) indicate that there might be someone who has it out for them (and who hasn't been caught yet).

There is also an opening for a wild plot twist where we learn that one of the main three has actually somehow been involved in all of the crimes. Is it possible that Mabel, Charles, or Oliver are actually dangerous? Or are they just the most unlucky souls imaginable when it comes to keeping those around them safe? The trio will need to investigate Lester's death when Season 5 picks back up, but hopefully, the writers come up with a solid reason why the trio seems to be attracting all of these murders.

Seasons 1-4 of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu