The Big Picture The main characters in Only Murders in the Building face their own crises this season, with Charles experiencing stress-induced problems in "The White Room."

Charles enters the titular white room when he's rehearsing his solo song. Although he seems happy and carefree he has actually blacked out during the performance and when he's nervous.

The White Room is an actual term in theater, referring to the feeling of forgetting lines or blanking out on stage, as depicted in Charles's experience.

The members of the main trio in Only Murders in the Building are no strangers to existential and mental health crises, but now Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) is having some stress-induced problems of his own when he enters "The White Room." Usually, the subjects of these self-reflection sessions are Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), both in prior seasons and the current Season 3. In Season 2, Mabel became concerned that she was blacking out and becoming "Bloody Mabel," entering moments of blind rage where she could be perceived as a murder suspect. Earlier in Season 3, we also see Oliver go into his own mind to come up with the wild idea to turn "Death Rattle" into a musical by seeing his friends perform a Bob Fosse-musical number. He does all this despite being quite ill with a recent heart attack. These plights might seem minor in the wake of the ongoing murder of celebrity movie star, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), but it's clearly something that Charles will need to work out if he wants to catch this killer. The White Room is also something that does actually exist in the theater world.

How Does Charles Get to "The White Room" in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Charles first enters the psychological "White Room" in Season 3, Episode 4 of Only Murders in the Building, which just so happens to be titled "The White Room." The episode opens with what appears to be another normal rehearsal for "Death Rattle Dazzle", which is now officially underway since Oliver has managed to convince the show's producers, Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff DeMeo (Wesley Taylor), that the play is still viable. The newly formed musical already has some talented singers with Loretta (Meryl Streep) and Kimber (Ashley Park), so it puts a slightly more inexperienced stage performer like Charles in a bit of a predicament.

When the time comes for Charles to rehearse his solo song, something rather unusual happens. We suddenly see Charles in a pure white room wearing a pure white suit. He seems happy and carefree as the enjoyable music permeates the scene, but he begins to look concerned once screaming can be heard off-screen. When Charles comes to, we see him sitting with his pants down and his hair disheveled on the rehearsal stage, holding the prop babies in his hands. The other cast and crew members are stunned by whatever Charles was doing while in his haze, with Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) taking a moment to call his therapist.

A confused Charles is left there wondering what happened when Kimber and Jonathan explain that Charles has just entered "The White Room," which is a theater term used for when an actor forgets their lines in a live-stage play. As an actor who is more used to television, Charles doesn't realize there aren't any playbacks or second takes when making a Broadway production. After the rehearsals and when the curtain goes up on opening night, there are no more second chances or opportunities to try again. You either get the lines and lyrics right on the first take, or you stand up on that stage in front of hundreds of people and freeze, or you end up in a space where you black out (or rather white out) in a psychological room that feels as if it were painted white.

Charles Gets Help From Joy, but She Has Now Become a Prime Suspect

At a loss for what he should do to avoid the White Room again, Charles decides to confide in his girlfriend Joy (Andrea Martin), who has just moved into Charles' apartment. Charles tells her this as he's cooking an omelet, and once he begins reciting the song he botched in full, he's able to do it without any problem. Charles concludes that this is due to cooking omelets consistently being a rock-solid coping mechanism for the struggling actor. Joy gives a somewhat odd interjection by stating that she's his new form of making omelets, being a person he can rely on whenever he's having trouble.

Charles tries to replicate the process of making omelets when he tries the song again in front of Oliver, Howard, and the pianist Tom (Joel Waggoner). Oliver is not a fan of Charles' weird imaginary whisking and tells him to stop, leading Charles to once again get nervous and fall into the White Room trance. When Charles regains consciousness, it looks like he's managed to keep his pants on this time, Oliver and Howard are stunned by the words that came out of Charles' mouth during his trance. The words were so severe that Tom even had to leave the room.

Charles returns to his apartment to talk to Joy, but when he raises concerns about Joy moving in full-time, Charles learns that performing live isn't his only trigger. Once again, Charles ends up in the White Room, leaving an apartment that is completely torn up with him kneeling on the for. Before he can even finish apologizing, Charles discovers that he has actually proposed to Joy while in his blind haze, to which she excitedly says yes. Mabel and Oliver arrive just in time to see the shocking proposal take place, while also learning that a piece of evidence they found ties directly to Charles' new fiancé. This places Joy at the very top of their list of suspects.

Yes, the White Room Is an Actual Theater Term

For those wondering, yes, the White Room is an actual term used by those in the theater industry. In a Playbill article by theater director and writer Seth Rudetsky from 2013, Rudetsky explains the White Room as the feeling that "there is nothing but whiteness around you" when you forget your lines on stage. Stage fright and blanking out on stage is certainly a real phenomenon, but you likely won't say offensive things or propose to your girlfriend as Charles did in the titular room.

