Only Murders in the Building has been pulling out all the stops in its fourth season. There has been the addition of many celebrities from the movie adaptation of the podcast, as well as the discovery of a second body and the murder of a second victim before the end of the season. Additionally, there has been the resurfacing of some unanswered questions from Season 1 that will likely be covered in the next season.

It was a bold choice for the show to reveal the killer in the penultimate episode of the season, and only the second time that the show has made this choice. The killer was revealed as Marshall P. Pope (Jin Ha), Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) former protégé. It turns out that Sazz wrote the script for the Only Murders in the Building movie, and Marshall stole the script, then killed Sazz to keep her quiet. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are nearly killed by Marshall in the Season 4 finale before being saved by none other than Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan).

What Happens in the Season 4 Finale of 'Only Murders in the Building?'

The penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 ended with Charles and Oliver realizing that Marshall was Sazz's protégé. Elsewhere, Mabel found the real movie script, written by Sazz. The season 4 finale, "My Best Friend's Wedding," picks up almost immediately after this. When Charles and Oliver get a threatening text from Marshall, they set a plan in motion to save Mabel's life. They realize that Marshall committed the murder so quickly by climbing out on the ledge of The Arconia. With help from Vince (Richard Kind) and Rudy (Kumail Nanjiani), Charles and Oliver climb out on the ledge to get to Mabel's apartment.

It turns out that Marshall was working alone when he killed Sazz, but that he was able to do so due to a combination of his backgrounds as a hunter and a stuntperson. Charles is able to temporarily defeat Marshall with the Eva Longoria multitool. It is a hilarious way to bring the celebrities back into the plot, and it makes sense for Charles to use something so random. Unfortunately for the trio, Marshall's background as a stuntperson comes back as well, and he is able to best the three of them. It is looking like the end for the trio, with Marshall about to kill them all, when he is suddenly shot from afar.

Why Does Jan Kill Marshall in the Season 4 Finale of 'Only Murders in the Building?'

After Jan trapped and nearly killed Charles in the Season 1 finale of Only Murders in the Building, it is an interesting parallel to see her stop Marshall from the same act in the Season 4 finale. Jan started out the show as a resident of The Arconia who soon became Charles' girlfriend. She was revealed as the murderer of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), and then her story really became interesting. While she was incarcerated, Jan and Sazz started up a relationship. Jan really loved Sazz, and she broke out of prison after Sazz was murdered.

It turns out that Jan has been hiding in The Arconia for the entire season, alternating between Charles' coat closet and the building's secret passages. When she got the chance, she killed Marshall, wanting to take out the person who had killed the love of her life. Jan is still a murderer and is definitely not about to be redeemed by the show. However, it is a great choice to have Jan be the one to take Marshall down. First, this means that no one in the trio had to kill someone. Additionally, it is very funny to have Jan pop up again to be the one to save the day.

Above all else, though, Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is all about Sazz Pataki. Each season finds a way to honor the murder victim as it wraps up. The Season 4 finale shows that Sazz valued her friendship with Charles, and that when she was dying, she told Marshall that Charles was going to get him. When asked who she was referring to, Sazz's last words were, "My number one." It makes sense that Charles and Jan, the two people Sazz loved the most, are the ones to finally avenge her death.

