The game is afoot in the first trailer for the third season of Hulu's hit comedy series, Only Murders in the Building. One of the most buzz-generating tidbits emerging from the upcoming episodes is the addition of Meryl Streep to the cast of the series. The three-time Academy Award winner was announced to be joining the mystery series by Selena Gomez at the beginning of this year, and the extent of her role in the show is still unknown. Streep will become a part of a star-studded cast that already includes Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Aaron Dominguez.

In the short trailer, an actor performing on-stage (Paul Rudd) suddenly drops dead, prompting Charles-Haden (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) to take on the case. With all the process involved in the ongoing investigation, the cast is seen taking care of important documents, where Streep's currently unnamed character is introduced to the audience. The Quantumania actor also be seen in this section of the video, as he has been upgraded from a cameo from the second season, to a series regular for the upcoming third installment. Rudd will reprise his role as Ben Glenroy, after he only appeared as a suprise set-up when the show concluded its second season.

The premise of the first season saw three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The Trailer Brings Meryl Streep Back to the Oscars

The recently released trailer will be aired on television during the broadcast of tonight's Academy Awards ceremony. It is only fitting for the ad to air during Hollywood's most prestigious event, given how Streep has been nominated for an Oscar twenty-one times, more than any other person in history. The actress' performances in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady earned her Oscars on separate occasions, positioning her as the fifth person in history to win three Academy Awards in acting categories. The Mamma Mia! star is more than ready to join the mystery and laughs of Hulu's well-received comedy.

You can check out the new trailer for the third season of Only Murders in the Building below, before the show returns on a yet unannounced date: