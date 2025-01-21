Miles Teller will always be known for his role as Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 legacy sequel that saw Tom Cruise return to his most iconic role after nearly 40 years, and more than 10 years ago he also teamed up with J.K. Simmons for Whiplash, which has gone on to become an iconic flick for both actors. However, three years after Whiplash but long before Top Gun: Maverick, Teller teamed up with a major Marvel star for a disaster/docudrama biopic that’s dominating streaming charts. Teller features alongside Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges in Only the Brave, the firefighting biopic based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Only the Brave recently began streaming on Starz, and the film has quickly become one of the platform’s biggest hits, sitting at #10 at the time of writing.

Only the Brave is based on the GQ Article “No Exit” by Sean Flynn, with Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer teaming up to write the script and Joseph Kosinski directing. Kosinski made his directorial debut in 2010 on Tron: Legacy, the sci-fi action thriller sequel starring Olivia Wilde and Garrett Hedlund, and that was his only directorial work before he stepped behind the camera on Only the Brave. Five years after Only the Brave, Kosinski helmed the aforementioned Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed $1.4 billion at the box office against a $170 million budget and also helped catapult Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro to new levels of stardom. Later that year, Kosinski also directed Spiderhead, the critically panned psychological thriller that also stars Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth and is streaming on Netflix.

What Else Does Miles Teller Have in the Works?

Teller will next be seen alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in The Gorge, the upcoming Apple TV+ Original sci-fi thriller that will be released on February 14. He will also star as John Branca alongside Colman Domingo in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic that was written by John Logan and directed by Antoine Fuqua, coming to theaters on October 3. Teller has also been tapped to reprise his role as Rooster in Top Gun 3, and while details about the film are sparse at this time, Teller has confirmed it’s happening and said Tom Cruise will give him time to get back into Top Gun shape.

Only the Brave earned scores of 87% from critics and 91% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Only the Brave on Starz.

