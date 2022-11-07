Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, a drama based on the true story of Hiroo Onoda (played by Endô Yûya), a Japanese soldier who remained alone in the jungle for three decades. Onoda refused to believe World War II had ended, which led him to spend most of his life surviving in the Philippine wilderness.

The trailer reveals how Onoda was chosen by the Japanese army to be part of a secret mission to infiltrate and take over an island in the Philippines. Due to the nature of his mission, Onoda and his squad were ordered to remain hidden in the jungle and survive at all costs, without any contact with their country. Onoda’s squad arrived at the island in 1944, and there they remained long after the war was over. At first, Onoda is not the only soldier to stay on his post, forgotten by the army and convinced there is still an enemy to defeat. However, as the years passed, Onoda became the last man standing.

Onoda's incredible story turned him into a modern legend, as people wondered if the soldier was just delusional or had an unbreakable sense of duty. As the trailer tells us, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle will serve as a detailed character study, as we get to follow the soldier during the three decades that he remained serving an army that had been dismantled.

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle is directed by Arthur Harari and written by the director and Vincent Poymiro, with the collaboration of Bernard Cendron. Together with Gérard Chenu, Cedron is the co-author of the 1974 biography Onoda, seul en guerre dans la jungle.

Where to Watch Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle is releasing on VOD and digital platforms this December 15. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below.