Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, a drama based on the true story of Hiroo Onoda (played by Endô Yûya), a Japanese soldier who remained alone in the jungle for three decades. Onoda refused to believe World War II had ended, which led him to spend most of his life surviving in the Philippine wilderness.
The trailer reveals how Onoda was chosen by the Japanese army to be part of a secret mission to infiltrate and take over an island in the Philippines. Due to the nature of his mission, Onoda and his squad were ordered to remain hidden in the jungle and survive at all costs, without any contact with their country. Onoda’s squad arrived at the island in 1944, and there they remained long after the war was over. At first, Onoda is not the only soldier to stay on his post, forgotten by the army and convinced there is still an enemy to defeat. However, as the years passed, Onoda became the last man standing.
Onoda's incredible story turned him into a modern legend, as people wondered if the soldier was just delusional or had an unbreakable sense of duty. As the trailer tells us, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle will serve as a detailed character study, as we get to follow the soldier during the three decades that he remained serving an army that had been dismantled.
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle is directed by Arthur Harari and written by the director and Vincent Poymiro, with the collaboration of Bernard Cendron. Together with Gérard Chenu, Cedron is the co-author of the 1974 biography Onoda, seul en guerre dans la jungle.
Where to Watch Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle is releasing on VOD and digital platforms this December 15. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below.
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle is A drama based on the true story of Hiroo Onoda, the legendary Japanese soldier who spent 30 years in the Philippine jungle, refusing to surrender because he was convinced World War II had not ended. Camouflaged by leaves and bark, shooting water buffalo for sustenance, Onoda will not believe even the recordings of his brother’s voice, imploring him to give up, or the magazine articles left for him in the jungle, meant to enlighten him about a world that had changed dramatically since 1944. His response: paranoid conspiracy theories about the enemy concocting fake news. Was Onoda a self-deluded fanatic or a paragon of patriotism? Harari’s poignant, epic drama reveals the complexities of the man who became a modern myth.