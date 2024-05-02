The Big Picture A24 wins the rights to produce Adam Wingard's upcoming film Onslaught, marking a new collaboration for the director.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues to dominate the box office, on track to become the top Monsterverse film worldwide.

Fans eagerly await more details on Onslaught, with the film set to begin shooting in fall 2024 under A24's production.

After what was said to be a highly competitive auction involving several studios, A24 has emerged victorious with the rights to produce Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard's upcoming film Onslaught. Wingard is set to also write the film with Simon Barrett, who previously collaborated with Wingard on thrillers like The Guest and You’re Next. Other production companies behind the film include Ryder Picture Company, Breakaway Civilization and Lyrical Media. Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers from Lyrical Media will act as the film’s executive producers alongside A24.

This auction follows the widespread success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which released theatrically on March 29 and grossed a whopping $80 million on its opening weekend. The feature is currently holding onto its place of #3 at the domestic box office, beating out both Civil War and Abigail for a slot in the top three. It has now earned a total of $183 million and is on track to become the #1 Monsterverse film in the world.

Everything That We Know About ‘Onslaught’

Image via Warner Bros.

Wingard fans hoping for more concrete details about the director’s upcoming film will likely have to wait for an official teaser or trailer. But some conclusions can hopefully be drawn by the team assembling behind the project. The style of Onslaught is said to be comparable to much of Wingard’s previous work, particularly the 2011 slasher You’re Next and the 2014 thriller The Guest. Other notable films from Wingard include A Horrible Way to Die (2010), Blair Witch (2016), and Death Note (2017). He has also been hailed for his early work in the mumblecore movement, a subgenre of independent film which emphasizes naturalism and often improvised dialogue. The confirmation of Wingard’s previous creative partner Simon Barrett as screenwriter for the film marks the twosome’s first time working together since Blair Witch.

This will mark Wingard’s first collaboration with the prominent entertainment company A24. A24 has already built itself an impressive roster of films at the box office in the past year, having produced Sean Durkin’s Iron Claw, Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-winning The Zone of Interest, and Rose Glass’s sensation Love Lies Bleeding. While an official release date for Onslaught is also up in the air, the film is confirmed to begin shooting in fall of 2024. More details are sure to surface as the project continues production.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.

