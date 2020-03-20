Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Is Getting an Early Digital and Disney+ Release

Disney and Pixar will be released animated fantasy feature Onward earlier than expected on digital and on Disney+. The early release follows in the footsteps of similarly recent animated feature Frozen II getting released to Disney+ earlier than planned around the time many families were opting to stay home as growing public health concerns began to dominate the conversation.

It seems the strategy to release Frozen II early was a good one because Disney/Pixar are once again replicating it with Onward as they send it from movie theaters to every TV screen nationwide. According to a Disney press release, Onward will be available for digital purchase and on Movies Anywhere beginning Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The Pixar feature will likely retail for $19.99. Additionally, Onward will debut on Disney+ much earlier than expected, with subscribers able to stream it beginning Friday, April 3.

On the news Onward‘s early digital and Disney+ release, the film’s director, Dan Scanlon, and producer, Kori Rae, released a joint statement, commenting, “While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

Onward tells the story of two elf brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) Lightfoot, who go on a quest in order to bring their late father back for just one day. Along the way, they encounter creatures and magic of all sorts, making the quest anything but easy. Onward also features the voice talents of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Lena Waithe, Kyle Bornheimer, Ali Wong, Tracy Ullman, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Onward is available for digital purchase beginning today, Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. For more, check out our ranking of the best animated movies of 2019 (which you can buy or rent on digital right now!)