‘Onward’ Featurette Sees Tom Holland and Chris Pratt Having Some Yucks on Pixar’s New Film

Pixar just released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Onward, giving you a glimpse at all the fun everyone had shooting a film that’s probably gonna’ make you weep openly in public.

Onward borrows Tom Holland and Chris Pratt from the MCU to voice elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who accidentally resurrect half of their late father’s body—the bottom half, unfortunately—and must embark on a quest to bring the rest back. The featurette is as charming as you’d expect from footage featuring not only Holland and Pratt, but also star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who speaks to her real-life experience as a mother-of-two adding to her performance as Ian and Barley’s mom, Laurel. Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, who provides the voice of The Manticore in Onward, also drops by, and you can’t really go wrong with anything featuring Octavia Spencer.

Check out the featurette below. Onward—which also stars Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, and Ali Wong—hits theaters on March 6. For more on the film, here are the first and second trailers.

