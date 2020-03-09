The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 249 – ‘Onward’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by The Art of Onward author and Disney aficionado Drew Taylor to talk about Onward. We discuss how the book came about, the development of Onward from the point where it used to have three leads and a different title, how Onward and Pixar compare to works from other animation studios, the future of Pixar with Disney under new leadership, and much more. We finish up by sharing our Top 5 Pixar movies.

