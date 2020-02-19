Facebook Messenger

First ‘Onward’ Reactions Praise Pixar’s Emotional Story, Pratt & Holland’s Chemistry

February 19, 2020

Early reviews are out for Pixar’s latest, Onward, the first of two animated feature films from the acclaimed studio this year. Praise for director/co-writer Dan Scanlon‘s story about a pair of teenage elf brothers and their road-trip journey centered on the chemistry between Chris Pratt‘s Barley and Tom Holland‘s Ian, as well as the emotional core of their story, which hit some critics especially hard, particularly those who had lost a loved one or family member. However, criticism also found that same story a little too manipulative or basic at times, masking a “thin”, not “fully fleshed-out” plot. Full reviews are expected this coming Friday, February 21st.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia SpencerLena Waithe, Ali Wong, Mel Rodriguez, and John Ratzenberger also star in Onward, which arrives in theaters on March 6, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Also featuring the voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mom, Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the voice of the Manticore, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.”

And here’s a look at how folks have responded to early screenings of Onward:

