Oogie Boogie Bash: What You Need to Know About the Spooky Disneyland Resort Event

0

Even though the event is technically sold out, being sold out means that many folks are already planning on attending the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, currently taking place on select nights through October 31st, and the best way to make the most of your five hours of party time is to go in with a plan. This all-new way to celebrate Halloween honors the spooky and scary villains of your favorite Disney stories, and it’s an absolute blast with a great variety of things to do and bags full of candy to be had.

In past years, I’ve always enjoyed Mickey’s Halloween Party, which was held at Disneyland and included an exclusive parade and fireworks, tons of trick-or-treating, lots of photo opportunities, and the rides with minimal wait times (which alone can make a special event at the parks feel worthwhile). Because of my love of Haunted Mansion Holiday, dedicated to all things A Nightmare Before Christmas, and the ability to ride Peter Pan’s Flight multiple times in a row, I was initially disappointed in the move from Disneyland to DCA and was unsure of what to expect from the experience. But after attending and experiencing what this new event has to offer, not only was I sold on Oogie Boogie Bash, but I’m actually excited to see how it continue to develop and evolve, in the future.

While all of the offerings are worth checking out, the two big centerpieces for the Oogie Boogie Bash are the new World of Color nighttime spectacular “Villainous!” and Villains Grove. For party nights, the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail becomes Villains Grove, an ultra cool and ethereal world of Disney villains that is the Disney Parks’ answer to the popular scary mazes that many theme parks offer for the Halloween season. Completely transformed with lighting, projections, sounds and special effects, it is a dreamlike environment where the stories of such villains as Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Dr. Facilier, Scar and the Queen of Hearts unfold, as you walk through the trail and soak it all in. (And as a side note, if you’re unable to get up and down the stairs, there are ramps available, so that you can still experience this offering.) Rest assured, no one will jump out at you or try to scare you, but it would definitely be cool if, in the future, the actual villains in their manifested physical form could be found throughout.

With two shows a night, World of Color – Villainous!, featuring the man of the hour himself, Oogie Boogie, tells a Halloween tale that would make any villain proud. The all-new character Shelley Marie (created by Disney animator Eric Goldberg as a tribute to Frankenstein author Mary Shelley) has to decide whether to be a princess or a villain for her Halloween costume, and goes on a journey that teaches her that there’s a little villain in all of us and that it’s okay to embrace who you are. It’s a sweet message, especially for kids who don’t necessarily feel like they fit in, and it’s a character that I hope we’ll get to see more of.

Another can’t miss entertainment offering at the party is the Frightfully Fun Parade, which starts over by Paradise Gardens Park and winds its way through DCA. Following the Headless Horseman, the parade is lead by Minnie and Mickey Mouse, in adorable Halloween outfits, and features a number of villains (i.e. the Evil Queen, Dr. Facilier, Cruella de Vil, Hades and Ursula, among others), along with Jack Skellington and Sally, the Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion and the Cheshire Cat. But be aware that the parade only runs once per party, so if you want to see it, make sure you grab a spot in time.

As you walk around DCA, on your way from one entertainment offering to another, don’t forget to fill up your candy bag (given out at check-in for the event), and maybe even ask for an extra, as the candy is plentiful and seemingly endless. There are trick-or-treat stations all over the park, and as an extra special touch, there are Immersive Treat Trails where you can interact with Mad Hatter from Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland (at Hyperion Theater), Maleficent (next to Soarin’ Over the World), the Evil Queen (on the path behind Grizzly River Run), Dr. Facilier (inside of Stage 17), and even the evening’s host himself, Oogie Boogie (inside the Animation Building). These characters are meant to experience as you make your way past them, from treat station to treat station, so there isn’t an opportunity to stop for a set-up photo with them, but it’s definitely fun to have a personal moment.

If Disney character photo opportunities are your thing, there are plenty during the Oogie Boogie Bash, with such characters as Kingdom Hearts Donald Duck and Goofy, Snow White and Dopey, characters from Disney Afternoon and the Disney Channel, various villains and Minnie & Mickey Mouse in their Halloween finest (yes, I admit that I waited nearly 45 minutes in line for this, and it was so worth it!). As additional entertainment, there’s also the interactive Mickey’s Trick and Treat show (featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy), found at the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land and geared toward the youngest of guests, the DescenDANCE party inspired by the popular Descendants franchise from Disney Channel and held in the Backlot area of Hollywood Land, and an added dose of Halloween magic, which appears on the façade of Carthay Circle on Buena Vista Street, throughout the night.

And if you don’t have a ticket to Oogie Boogie Bash, but you want to check out the Halloween Time offerings that are currently available to ticket holders or those with an Annual Passport, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are always decked out for the season. You’ll find everything from a giant Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern on Main Street U.S.A., the Haunted Mansion Holiday ride overlay, the Halloween Screams fireworks show and a Día de los Muertos tribute in Frontierland over at Disneyland, while DCA sees Radiator Springs in Cars Land turned into Radiator Screams, with Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween ride overlays and character “car-stumes” for Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz and Red, the Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark seasonal overlay, and the Plaza de la Familia celebration of Pixar’s Coco. You can also spend the day just trying out all of the special seasonal food and drinks throughout both parks, with so many different possibilities to choose from.

Check out a selection of photos from all of the events below.