Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss which movies they most wish they could have seen in theaters when they first came out. They're referring to iconic films that were groundbreaking for their day and need to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

It's hard to even imagine what it must have been like for an audience member to watch A New Hope or Pulp Fiction on opening weekend, totally unprepared for the cinematic experience they were about to have. The Redditors came up with some solid picks, ranging from sci-fi and neo-Westerns to horror and musicals.

10 'Blade Runner 2049' (2019)

No recent sci-fi film can top Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner sequel in terms of gorgeous visuals or thoughtful storytelling. It more than lived up to the original and is absolutely the kind of movie that has to be seen on the big screen to fully appreciate it. One Redditor regretted that they weren't able to watch it in the cinema.

"Blade Runner 2049 is definitely a movie I wish I saw in theaters. It's beautiful and would probably be awesome on the big screen," said Redditor NothingThese6008. "I had an edible and took a mean bong rip before entering the theaters," replied user Carfrito. "The baseline test scene had me cowering in my seat..."

9 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Multiple Redditors mentioned A New Hope and for good reason. Other than 2001: A Space Odyssey, audiences had never seen anything like it when it premiered in 1977. It was light years ahead of the competition and inspired the wave of sci-fi classics that followed in subsequent years, like Alien and Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

"Star Wars original release must have been mind-blowing," said user MoosePlusUK. "It was amazing! There had never been anything like it at the time. For most younger people even if you could go see it now, it would not affect you in the same way. You are used to seeing those kinds of effects or better all the time. It was brand-new tech, and we had never seen anything like that before."

8 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Set in feudal Japan, Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece tells the story of seven samurai warriors enlisted to defend a village from bandits. With meticulous craftsmanship, Kurosawa weaves an epic saga of honor, sacrifice, and the complexities of human nature that must have been truly impressive in 1954.

"I have seen it so many times but I can't imagine what it must have been like when nothing like that existed before. Toshiro Mifune is still my favorite actor, period," said Redditor Atrugiel.

7 'The Matrix' (1999)

The Matrix is another easy pick for a movie that would have been awesome to see on release day, especially going in blind. It towers above most '90s action movies, combining special effects, balletic fight scenes, and philosophy in a way that was truly unique for its time.

"The Matrix, what a ride that would have been," said user Shittalking_mushroom. "The effects were mind-blowing at the time. I think it was the only time I was in a theater and people actually applauded at the end," said Redditor Courtnall14.

6 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

George A. Romero's classic, low-budget horror centers on a group of people trapped in a farmhouse during an assault by endless ranks of ghouls. Night of the Living Dead practically created the zombie genre by itself, laying a blueprint that has since been imitated ad nauseam.

For audiences who had never seen the walking dead on-screen, it must have been truly unsettling. Two Redditors said they would have loved to have seen it in the cinema when it premiered. "Holy cow, that would have been wild in 1968," said user Nossirom simply.

5 'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

No Country for Old Men revolves around enigmatic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), the morally conflicted Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), and the wise but world-weary Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones). It's a modern classic now but must have been jarring for some of the first audiences, as it's so much darker than anything the Coens had done before.

"This was especially great for the collective gasp of the audience when it ended on opening day!" said Redditor 2Eyed. "I think everyone in the audience was waiting for [Tommy Lee Jones] to mount up and hunt down Anton Chigurh, for some sort of final showdown. Instead, he's just sitting there, broken and lamenting his time has passed."

4 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Several Redditors also picked M. Night Shyamalan's gem starring Bruce Willis as child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe who treats a young boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment), who claims to communicate with the dead. It's remarkable how well The Sixth Sense has aged, especially in comparison to most of Shyamalan's other projects.

"Wish I could've seen The Sixth Sense during its premiere just for that plot twist," said user 5nooze8loom. "I love this movie so much, and even though I've seen it over 20 times, I still get the chills at the twist ending," said Redditor Goldilocks1114.

3 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

One Redditor picked Jurassic Park, which also makes total sense. In particular, it's amazing how realistic the dinosaurs look for a film made three decades ago. In a lot of ways, they're actually superior to some of the dinosaurs in the latest Jurassic World movies. One Redditor who had watched it when it premiered explained how it felt.

"Jurassic Park was cool. It felt so real at the time. I saw it at the tiny local theater with fairly low ceilings — hard to describe — but when certain scenes came on where they were hiding or crouched, it felt like we were in there with the actors. But it just looked like nothing I'd ever really seen before," said Redditor idontwantanamern.

2 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was initially a box office flop, However, a cult following quickly began to develop, with audience members shouting out characters' lines eventually evolving into full-blown audience participation.

Now, the film is a veritable institution, and its plot and songs are world-famous. But for audiences in 1975 unfamiliar with the stage version, it must have been a real treat. "I've seen it a few times with a body cast and other screenings but how wild would it have been being in the first audiences to see THAT!" said user TardisReality.

1 'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter's The Thing is another movie that was not appreciated at first, but later came to be viewed as a masterpiece. It tells the story of a group of scientists at an isolated Antarctic research station who encounter a malevolent extraterrestrial capable of imitating any living being. As paranoia sets in and trust among the crew deteriorates, they must fight not only to survive the harsh Antarctic conditions but also to distinguish friend from foe.

"I could imagine. You may have just heard it from a friend or something, went to the nearest movie theater and watched it. All this prior to its reemergence as a cult classic, prior to any YouTube videos calling it a great or scene breakdowns, just a shot in the dark watch in 1982. A movie that flopped in terms of reviews. But man, if it’s impressive now I could only imagine back then," said Redditor sluohgmaster.

