Many of the most popular espionage films that emerged as all-time classics emerged during the World War II era, in which the notion of secret agents performing secret missions became more widely accepted. Early Alfred Hitchcock films, such as Foreign Correspondent and Notorious, examined the web of intrigue involved with foiling plots by the Nazi Party. Espionage certainly did not evaporate upon the conclusion of World War II, as the political upheaval of the moment led to a heightened sense of paranoia among national leaders, many of whom did not communicate directly with one another. The attempts to hold the conductors of the Holocaust responsible for their actions is the basis of the underrated spy thriller Operation Finale, which featured terrific performances from Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

What Is 'Operation Finale' About?

Operation Finale is based on a real covert spy mission carried out by Israeli commandos in 1960 to capture Adolf Eichmann (Kingsley), a close advisor to Adolf Hitler who was credited with being the “architect” of the “Final Solution.” Although the Israeli spies desperately want to get revenge on Eichmann for his war crimes, there is more value in taking him captive so that he can stand trial, and thus admit the details of the Holocaust to a worldwide audience of active viewers. Isaac stars as Peter Malkin, a Mossad agent looking for a shot at redemption after killing the wrong person while on a mission in Austria. Although Malkin is tasked with leading a team to Argentina, he is placed in significant danger when a revived white supremacist movement begins to rise to power.

Operation Finale takes an intricate approach to the nature of justice, as there are competing motivations involved with the apprehension of Eichmann. While Malkin’s team needs him to be sedated and transported back into their custody, there is concern that he would not be given an appropriate trial if he was not brought back to Israel. Among the most haunting scenes in the film involve the Argentinian businessman Carlos Fuldner (Pêpê Rapazote), who begins hosting Nazi revival movements that Eichmann attends. These scenes emphasize the importance of Malkin’s mission, as a failure to properly hold Eichmann accountable could result in history repeating itself. There are even hints at a blossoming romance between Eichmann’s son, Klaus (Joe Alwyn), and the young woman Sylvia Hermann (Haley Lu Richardson) that suggest that many of the worst villains from World War II eluded facing any real consequences.

‘Operation Finale’ Isn’t a Typical Spy Thriller

Despite receiving a PG-13 rating, Operation Finale does not shy away from the true evil of Eichmann, as it becomes even more infuriating to watch as he claims no responsibility for any of the actions taken during the war. Kingsley is truly terrifying because he depicts Eichmann as a shallow, cowardly charlatan who reiterates that he was just “following orders,” and personally did not take any violent action against the Jewish people. Operation Finale examines the importance of ensuring that history is not forgotten, as the genocide of an entire people should not be something that is forgotten within less than two decades. This makes for an interesting ethical debate among Malkin and the agents under his command; although many of them lost family and friends as a result of Eichmann’s actions, they understand that a legal proceeding is a necessity to inform the world about the atrocities that were committed.

Operation Finale shines a light on a unique aspect of spycraft that is not always seen in more action-packed espionage films, such as the James Bond franchise. During their mission, Malkin and his team take on different identities, wiretap key communication sources, and sedate Eichmann in a particularly thrilling escape sequence. Isaac is the perfect type of charismatic, yet complicated actor who embodies the nontraditional set of skills that Malkin needed to become an expert at his craft. Operation Finale may not be the most explosive World War II thriller, but it was certainly one that director Chris Weitz seemed passionate about. Stories like the ones in Operation Finale deserve to be told, as they explore the true resilience of spirit among those living in the aftermath of a genocide.

Operation Finale is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon